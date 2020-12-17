Stephanie Song and Barron Wallace Elected to Bracewell's Management Committee

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Stephanie Koo Song and Barron F. Wallace have each been elected to serve a three-year term on Bracewell's management committee, effective January 1, 2021.

"Stephanie and Barron are outstanding practitioners and leaders. I look forward to working with them as members of our firm-wide management committee," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

Stephanie Koo Song Barron F. Wallace

Stephanie Koo Song – Song is a partner in Bracewell's banking and finance practice, which is widely regarded as one of the leading practices in Texas and the United States. Song has over 20 years of experience advising and representing US and international financial institutions, mezzanine funds, private equity funds, other credit providers and borrowers in secured and unsecured credit transactions. Because of her understanding of, and experience in, the nuances of reserve-based lending and other energy transactions, she has advised several clients on their existing energy credits during the recent energy downturn. Song was named Up and Coming Finance Lawyer of the Year at the inaugural Chambers USA Women in Law Awards, and has consistently been ranked as a leading lawyer in Chambers USA, IFLR1000 and The Legal 500 United States. Song is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Texas School of Law.

Barron F. Wallace – As co-chair of Bracewell's public finance practice, Wallace has played a central role in creating one of the leading public finance practices in Texas and the United States. His broad practice includes traditional and highly structured project finance conduit transactions involving state agencies, cities, school districts, airports, higher education, housing, industrial development, private and primary secondary schools, cultural arts organizations, regional mobility authorities, special districts and not-for-profit organizations. Wallace serves as Chairman of the Houston Parks Board and is a member of the boards of directors of Museum of Fine Arts-Houston, Connect Houston and Discovery Green-Downtown Park Corporation. Wallace was honored as a Texas Trailblazer by Texas Lawyer in 2020, and has been consistently ranked as a leading lawyer by The Best Lawyers in America. Wallace is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin and University of Michigan Law School.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com

