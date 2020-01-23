Stephen A. Orlins: 'I Fight for China-US Relations'

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen A. Orlins, Chairman of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, met with People's Daily Online West USA as part of an ongoing documentary series "A Story Spanning 40 Years." Mr. Orlins was part of the US team that established US-China relations forty years ago, and in his interview with People's Daily Online West USA expresses his views on current relations between the two countries.

Chairman of the National Committee on United States-China Relations Member of the Legal Team for the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between China and the US in 1979.

Are relations between China and the U.S. at their darkest? On Oct. 18, 2019, People's Daily Online West USA produced a documentary featuring an interview with Stephen A. Orlins, Chairman of the National Committee on United States-China Relations. In the documentary, Mr. Orlins talks about his views on US-China relations, and his belief in the importance of strong cooperation between the two countries. He recalls meeting China's President Deng Xiaoping 40 years ago as a recent Law graduate from Harvard University, working in the Office of the Legal Advisor of the US Department of State. At the age of 26, he was the youngest member of President Carter's special envoy team for the establishment of US-China diplomatic relations. He helped form US-China diplomatic relations, a globally important event, as a member of the Legal Counsel team.

In the documentary, Mr. Orlins expressed that US-China relations are at their darkest and that he hoped more people would oppose the current US outlook towards China. "It [the United States] calls China a strategic rival and a revisionist power, that's just not right and it's not good for America. I felt I was the only person opposing that policy. The opposition to these kinds of policies is growing in the United States. It's not shrinking. It's not disappearing," Mr. Orlins said in the interview.

