Stephen A. Paget, MD, FACP, FACR, MACR, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Supported by nearly five decades of medical experience, Dr. Paget is brilliant and unmatched in his field. He has worked at Hospital for Special Surgery for many years. Founded in 1863, the center was the first orthopedic hospital in the U.S. and has been ranked number one in orthopedics and number three in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report for ten years consecutively. Renowned for excellence, Hospital for Special Surgery has also been recognized for its outstanding nurses, innovative technology, and groundbreaking research.

An admired leader, Dr. Paget's key to success is "a focus on excellence and dedication to improving the quality and quantity of patients' lives through care, medical education and research." He currently serves as the Physician-in-Chief Emeritus. Previously, he was the Physician-in-Chief and Chairman of the Division of Rheumatology at Hospital for Special Surgery and the Joseph P. Routh Professor of Medicine and Rheumatic Disease at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University and the New York Presbyterian Hospital. While Chair, he developed a world-class rheumatology department that concentrated on research to benefit medical students, residents, and fellows.

For undergraduate studies, Dr. Paget attended Brooklyn College, receiving a Bachelor of Science. Following this, he was accepted into Downstate Medical College where he earned a Doctorate of Medicine. On account of his dedication and excellence, he attended prestigious medical centers for post-education training. He first completed an internal medicine residency at John Hopkins University and then completed a rheumatology fellowship as a clinical associate at National Institute of Health.

As a highly respected rheumatologist, Dr. Paget serves as a fellow of the American College of Rheumatology, and is affiliated with New York Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medical College. An active member of his community, he donates to his local American College of Rheumatology.

