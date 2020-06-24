Stephen A. Ralph Elected Newest Member of Doheny Eye Institute Board of Directors

Mr. Ralph served as President and CEO of Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA from 1995 through 2017 overseeing the growth and advancement of Huntington's clinical and community programs. He was instrumental in helping Huntington Hospital realize its potential as a leader in creating community well-being through world-class health care delivered with kindness and dignity. He continues to serve on the Huntington Board as President Emeritus. During his 35-year tenure at Huntington, he was actively involved with several healthcare and community-related organizations as well as serving as a preceptor for the University of Minnesota and University of Southern California. Presently, Mr. Ralph also serves on the boards of the Pasadena Senior Center and Cancer Support Community Pasadena.

"I am very pleased to be elected as a member of the board at Doheny Eye Institute, a renowned institution known for its unparalleled advances in vision research and patient care," states Mr. Ralph. "I've always resonated with this dedication to excellence. Huntington Hospital has followed a similar path for almost 125 years by providing excellent health care and compassionate service."

Mr. Ralph adds, "I am honored to take on the distinguished new role of serving on the DEI Board. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership teams of the entire Board, valued DEI donors, and Doheny executive leadership."

About Doheny Eye Institute

For over 70 years, Doheny Eye Institute has been at the forefront of vision science. From seeking new ways to free blockages that prevent fluid drainage in glaucoma, to replacing retinal cells in age-related macular degeneration, to providing colleagues worldwide with standardized analyses of anatomical changes in the eyes of patients, Doheny clinician-scientists and researchers are changing how people see — and also how they think about the future of vision.

Please visit doheny.org for more information.

Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute have joined forces to offer the best patient care, vision research and education. This affiliation combines the strength, reputation and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education and patient care in California.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Contact:

Matthew Rabin

Direct: (323) 342-7101

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Doheny Eye Institute

Related Links

http://doheny.org

