Stephen C. Daffron to be Appointed President of Dun & Bradstreet

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Parent, L.P. ("Star Parent"), the investment consortium led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P., along with its additional equity investors, including Black Knight, Inc., today announced that Stephen C. Daffron has agreed to join Dun & Bradstreet (the "Company") as President, effective upon closing of Star Parent's acquisition of the Company. Mr. Daffron will bring decades of senior leadership experience, operational excellence and a deep knowledge of financial services technology, data and analytics to the Company.

The closing of the Dun & Bradstreet acquisition is expected to occur no later than during the first quarter of 2019.

During his more than two decades on Wall Street, Mr. Daffron has served in many high-profile leadership roles, including Global Head of Operations, Technology and Data at Morgan Stanley, where he led an organization of 17,000 and managed the integration of the firm's acquisition of Smith Barney. Following his time on Wall Street, Mr. Daffron served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Data Corporation (IDC), a leading provider of financial data and analytics to the world's most prominent financial services firms, where he was recognized for enhancing IDC's growth profile and markedly improving profitability. He has also held senior leadership positions at Renaissance Technologies, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

"Steve is an experienced leader with significant expertise in the data and analytics space," said William P. Foley, II, who will serve as Executive Chairman of Dun & Bradstreet when the acquisition closes. "He has a proven track record of driving success at the companies he has led through a combination of strong operational management and focus on profitability and growth. I am confident that he will be a strong addition to the Dun & Bradstreet team."

Mr. Daffron will report to Anthony Jabbour, who will join Dun & Bradstreet as Chief Executive Officer following the closing of the acquisition.

"I am extremely happy to have Steve join as President of Dun & Bradstreet, where he will leverage his vast experience in the data and analytics business to provide invaluable insight for our business and our valued customers," said Mr. Jabbour. "He is a driven, results-oriented leader, as evidenced by the success of the companies he has led. I am confident he will successfully lead the day-to-day operations of Dun & Bradstreet and reinvigorate growth."

Mr. Daffron is a Co-Founder of Motive Partners, a global private equity firm created in 2015 focusing on the financial technology industry. Motive Partners will be joining the investment consortium and has approved an economic investment in the Dun & Bradstreet acquisition.

"Dun & Bradstreet has a long history as a market leader and renowned provider of critical commercial data and analytics," said Mr. Daffron. "I look forward to working with the team to ensure we maintain that leadership while substantially growing the Company and improving our capabilities to meet the sophisticated and evolving needs of our clients."

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet helps companies around the world improve their business performance. The global leader in commercial data and analytics, we glean insight from data to enable our customers to connect with the prospects, suppliers, clients and partners that matter most. Since 1841, companies of every size rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

About CC Capital

CC Capital is a private investment firm founded in 2016 by Chinh Chu, with a focus on investing in and operating high-quality companies for the long term. Prior to founding CC Capital, Mr. Chu had a successful 25-year career at Blackstone and played an instrumental role in building its Private Equity business. Over the course of his career at Blackstone, Mr. Chu led several industry verticals for the Private Equity group, including financial services, technology, chemicals, and healthcare products. He served as co-chairman of the firm's Private Equity Investment Committee and served on the firm's Executive Committee. More information about CC Capital can be found at www.cc.capital.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae is a diversified holding company with over $1 billion in book value in assets and boasts a strong track record of investing in a diverse range of assets. Cannae holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Principals at Cannae have successfully acquired over 100 companies with aggregate consideration in excess of $30 billion for Fidelity National Financial. Inc., Cannae and related companies over the last 20 years. More information about Cannae can be found at www.cannaeholdings.com.

About Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.

Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. is a premier private equity firm investing in growth companies, headquartered in North America, exclusively in four industry sectors: Business & Financial Services, Consumer & Retail, Healthcare, and Media, Information Services & Technology. Using the firm's deep domain expertise and the internal operating capabilities of its Strategic Resource Group, THL seeks to create deal sourcing advantages, and to accelerate growth and improve operations in its portfolio companies in partnership with management teams. Since its founding in 1974, THL has raised over $25 billion of equity capital, acquired over 140 portfolio companies and completed over 360 add-on acquisitions which collectively represent a combined enterprise value at the time of acquisition of over $200 billion.

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a sector specialist investment firm that is focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. Based in New York and London and comprised of investors, operators and innovators, Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies. More information on Motive Partners can be found at www.motivepartners.com.

