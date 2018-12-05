Stephen Diorio Appointed MASB Fellow

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Every movement needs its champions and marketing accountability has found one in Stephen Diorio, leader of the Forbes Marketing Accountability Initiative powered by MASB, which is helping marketing executives and their peers in Finance measure communicate and maximize the contribution of marketing to enterprise value and growth.

Stephen Diorio has been appointed Fellow of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board

"Stephen has taken a critical yet complex, highly fragmented topic – measuring the impact of marketing – and turned it into a natural, clear, logical discussion," observed Chris Hummel, CMO at United Rentals. "Not only does this allow executives and boards to have more productive conversations, Stephen's work represents a significant, tangible contribution to the whole discipline of Marketing."

In recognition of his commitment, his progress and his collaboration across the marketing sphere, Diorio has been appointed MASB Fellow. His role will be to support the mission of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board with a focus on several research initiatives, including the Continuous Improvement in Return Project and the newly formed Digital Accountability Research Project.

"I am delighted that Steve has agreed to serve in the important role of MASB Fellow," said MASB Board of Directors Chair David Stewart. "He has been the motivation and energy behind MASB's partnership with the Forbes Marketing Accountability Initiative and has made significant contributions to management and investor attention on marketing's contribution to the performance of the firm."

"Steve has the rare ability to help senior marketing executives understand and apply research-based and academically grounded knowledge in the real world to get better results," said MASB President/CEO Tony Pace. "We look forward to his bridge building and the resulting energy it brings to the marketing accountability movement."

Diorio brings more than 30 years of experience helping brands create measurable new growth and enterprise value through marketing accountability, improved Marketing Return on Investment and go-to-market innovation. He is the author of "Marketing Accountability: A CEO Guide to Driving Enterprise Value By Maximizing the Effectiveness of Marketing Investments, Strategies and Asset" (Forbes 2017) and "Beyond e: 12 Ways Technology Will Transform Sales & Marketing Strategy" (McGraw-Hill 2001).

"Steve brings a unique combination of skills that will serve MASB very well," commented MASB Advisory Council Chair Neil Bendle. "He has the experience to understand the problems of marketing accountability, the imagination to see and the ability to communicate ways to drive accountability forward. He has a rare energy which should help him engage with a wide range of people interested in the MASB mission."

For more information on MASB and the Fellows Project, visit themasb.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Erich Decker-Hoppen, erichdeckerhoppen@themasb.org.

Related Images

stephen-diorio.jpg

Stephen Diorio

Stephen Diorio has been appointed Fellow of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board

diorio-at-masb-summit.jpg

Diorio at MASB Summit

Stephen Diorio addresses MASB Summer Summit 2017 in Boston

Related Links

Marketing Accountability Standards Board

Forbes Marketing Accountability Initiative powered by MASB

SOURCE Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB)

Related Links

https://themasb.org

