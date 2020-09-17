Stephen G. Pivach Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen G. Pivach from Compass-Pivach Properties recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing's Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Pivach is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute's training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

Stephen G. Pivach is the Principal & Broker of the Pivach Properties Group with Comapass Real Estate in Austin, TX.

"Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community," said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. "It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers."

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Pivach with the knowledge and tools to better serve affluent clients. The GUILD recognition provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level. "I am very thankful and humbled to be welcomed into the Million Dollar Guild by the Institute. I look forward to continuing my career as a partner with this elite group and fostering exceptional service and results for my luxury clients," said Pivach.

Pivach has been in real estate since 2004 and specializes in Luxury Residential Sales & Relocation. With over $150 Million in career sales, he owned and operated his own boutique brokerage for 8 years before becoming a principal with Compass Real Estate in 2019. He currently manages the Pivach Properties Group and is a frequent lecturer on topics related to trends and practices in the luxury real estate market. In addition to holding the CLHMS designation, he also earned his MBA in 2010, and is a Certified Negotiation Expert.

For more information about the luxury real estate market in Austin, TX contact Stephen Pivach with Compass-Pivach Properties at 512-900-1953 OR [email protected].

