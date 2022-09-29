Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection Provides a Bespoke Coffee Experience for National Coffee Day

Taste This Elevated Coffee Collection with 25% off Promo Code: CoffeeDay25

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection (SJCCC) is a premium beverage line that strives to awaken the senses through the aroma and flavor of its travel-inspired coffee. Aspiring to provide a beautiful capsule of exquisite coffees reflecting the world around you, Stephen James Curated Coffee views coffee as the day's first opportunity for self-care.

Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection in Light Roast

SJCCC infuses global experiences and unique processes into every cup with brews that fuel the mind, body, and soul. The company, whose goal is long-term sustainability for the planet and its farmers, maintains a responsible sourcing, roasting, and shipping approach to producing the highest quality coffee possible. With thoughtfully curated, small-batch beans from hand-selected farms across the globe, this sophisticated (but never fussy) collection showcases the best coffee each farm has to offer, resulting in an exceptional taste experience.

"Just as travel fuels the soul, we'd like our coffee to fuel your journey," said Stephen James, founder and CEO of Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection. "Our cup of coffee should always be an opportunity to take a moment for yourself, for self-care, and intentional mindful moments, with both self and others."

Stephen James invites its customers to be mindful of the sound of their coffee grinding in the mornings, allowing the aroma of freshly brewed coffee to ground them as they take their first sip, and are greeted by the coffee's distinct notes of beans that proud local farmers across the globe consciously farmed. This coffee is meant to be enjoyed experientially, for moments of self-care in the morning, or even as fuel for conversation, laughter and the sharing of stories between guests after dinner.

Released in three whole bean varieties, Stephen James Coffee is available in a Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast. Light Roast contains 100% Arabica Beans from The Kateshi Farm in Zambia, containing a bright and balanced taste with notes of semi-sweet chocolate and cranberry. Our Medium Roast hails from The Daterra Farm in Brazil and has a floral flavor followed by almond and chocolate notes. The full-bodied Dark Roast is balanced and smooth featuring earthy notes with a beautiful green coloring to create a refined beverage.

Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated, SJCCC is available through Amazon and the company's website, www.getsjcoffee.com , for an MSRP of $18.00 per 12 oz. resealable bag.

ABOUT STEPHEN JAMES CURATED COFFEE COLLECTION:

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection was founded by Stephen Letourneau to provide an educational lens for coffee, travel, and wellness experiences. Stephen James sources responsibly farmed beans from around the world in small batches. Available in light, medium, and dark roast in 12-oz resealable bags, Stephen James Curated Coffee Collection is sold for $18 per bag through its website and on Amazon. For more information, please visit www.getsjcoffee.com .

