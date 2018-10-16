Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, President and CEO at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, Joins Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Council

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., the leading San Francisco-based healthcare data platform company, announced today that Dr. Stephen K. Klasko has joined its Strategic Advisory Council. Dr. Klasko is a visionary figure in healthcare delivery, author of multiple influential texts, and a transformative leader in the academic ecosystem.

As President and CEO of Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health since 2013, he has steered one of the nation's fastest-growing academic health institutions based on his vision of re-imagining healthcare and higher education. Under his leadership, Jefferson Health grew from 3 hospitals in 2015 to 14 hospitals today. His 2017 merger of Thomas Jefferson University with Philadelphia University created a pre-eminent professional university that includes top-20 programs in fashion, design and health professions, coupled with the first design-thinking curriculum in a medical school and the nation's leading research on empathy. As a result, he was named among the most influential people in healthcare (tied for #2) by Modern Healthcare in 2018.

With his immense knowledge and expertise in the fields of healthcare and higher education, Dr. Klasko will assist Innovaccer in driving revolutionary changes in healthcare, powered by Innovaccer's machine learning and artificial intelligence-enabled unified data healthcare platform.

"Healthcare in the United States is in a state of flux and relying on the traditional, status quo approach will no longer work," says Dr. Klasko. "Innovaccer is one of the rising disruptors in healthcare, and with their innovative and advanced approach to data sharing, I believe they are truly onto something revolutionary. I am happy to join this team of bright minds to help steer forward their mission of unleashing the power of data."

Dr. Klasko has used his research and experience to author multiple books including 2018's "Bless This Mess: A Picture Story of Healthcare in America," as well as "The Phantom Stethoscope: A Field Manual for an Optimistic Future in Medicine" and "We can Fix Healthcare in America." He is the founding editor of the journal "Healthcare Transformation" and was the co-investigator of "Bringing Science Home," a $6 million grant to improve active living for chronically ill patients. Previously, as CEO of USF Health and Dean of the Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida, Dr. Klasko built the nation's largest "assessment of technical and teamwork competence" center known as CAMLS (Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation). He also led a partnership with the country's largest retirement community, The Villages, to create "America's healthiest hometown."

"Dr. Klasko is a nationally recognized activist for transformation. It is an honor to have him join Innovaccer's Strategic Advisory Council," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer Inc. "He is among the most creative thinkers in healthcare, and his knowledge and business expertise will help us set new benchmarks for healthcare innovation."

Dr. Klasko joins Innovaccer's exceptional team of Strategic Advisors at Innovaccer, including Dr. Paul Grundy, Director of Global Healthcare Transformation at HealthTeamWorks, Dr. Glenn Steele, Former Geisinger Health System President and CEO, Dr. David Nash, Founding Dean of Jefferson College of Population Health, and Mr. Phil Fasano, previous CIO of Kaiser Permanente.

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

