Stephen Kagawa's New Book Hits #1 On Amazon Best-Seller List

Founder and CEO of The Pacific Bridge Companies, Kagawa released his book on February 23 and reached best-selling status on the same day. The book, " Aloha Financial Advising ," is about Kagawa's hope and desire to help fix what he believes is the broken relationship between financial advisors and those they serve. Shifting this relationship is his underlying objective as he seeks to better meet the financial concerns of ethnic communities from Asia in the United States, while positively shaping the future of global financial navigation for those living and working between those countries.

Kagawa shares a unique approach to financial advising by shifting the focus away from products and services to focus back to those being served. Whether you are new to the industry or a twenty-year veteran, the new set of priorities laid out in this book will help balance the pressure to sell and chase money with the alignment necessary to serve clients in a truly holistic way.

EARLY REVIEWS

"Stephen Kagawa is a person of high integrity and character who always puts others ahead of himself where service to others is the brand, not a by-product. Aloha Financial Advising is a must-read because it reflects Stephen's passionate desire to listen and analyze the client's needs and hopes. He then puts together a practical application of the latest in technology and market knowledge in pursuit of one's financial success."

--The Honorable Norman Mineta, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President George W. Bush and Former Secretary of Commerce under President Bill Clinton

"Stephen has always focused on the care for others while providing leading financial advice. Aloha Financial Advising provides valuable insights on how to maximize the care for your clients as you serve them."

--Dave Wilken, President, Life, Global Atlantic Financial Group

About Stephen Kagawa

Stephen Kagawa is committed to helping financial advisors love the work they do. This purpose drives his efforts as the CEO of The Pacific Bridge Companies, an organization of various international firms spanning the U.S. and Asia that helps financial advisors guide their clients wherever their lives may lead. Stephen is a consistent qualifying and lifetime member of the Top of the Table of the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of financial professionals. He's a GAMA International Diamond award winner and NAIFA Diversity Champion who regularly speaks on international consultative and wealth management principles around the world. Visit www.stephenkagawa.com to learn more about Stephen and stay connected.

