Stephen P. Weisz, CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Honored with Charles Andrews Memorial Hospitality Award for Community Leadership

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA) recently recognized Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC), as the association's 2020 Charles Andrews Memorial Hospitality Award for Community Leadership recipient. The award was presented at the CFHLA 2020 Members of the Year Awards Ceremony held in Orlando, Fla.

The award is the highest honor bestowed upon an individual by CFHLA and is named after the first CFHLA Board of Directors Chairperson, Charles Andrews, and exemplifies perseverance and dedication to a cause. CFHLA selected Mr. Weisz for his efforts to enhance Central Florida's hospitality industry and the community as a whole. Past recipients of the award include Walt Disney, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins.

"I'm incredibly honored and, quite frankly, very humbled to receive this award and be among the extraordinary list of individuals who have received this recognition," said Weisz. "I truly appreciate and believe in the CFHLA's mission of 'advancing tourism and the community through hospitality.' Those of us in the hospitality industry understand it's not just about checking people in and out, it's about finding a place in the community where we can thrive and grow and give back."

A graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration, Mr. Weisz joined Marriott International, Inc. in 1972. His 48-year career includes 39 years with Marriott International where he held several key executive management positions. Mr. Weisz served as president of Marriott Vacation Club International from December 1996 until the latter part of 2011 when Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was established as a separate, public company from Marriott International, Inc. In 2018, Mr. Weisz led the strategic initiative to acquire ILG, Inc. The combined company has more than 100 resorts and over 660,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations and nearly 1.8 million Members, as well as management of approximately 160 other resorts and lodging properties.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

