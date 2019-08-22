Stephen Prosser, Senior Intelligence Community Federal Executive, Joins Deep Water Point

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point today announced the addition of Stephen Prosser to their Intelligence Community (IC) Team. Mr. Prosser comes to Deep Water Point following a career as a top executive serving the IC.

"Steve has been a leader directly involved with re-imagining the future of the IC's data and information landscape in the digital era. It is this high caliber of knowledge and expertise that will provide our clients with unparalleled support and guidance. Steve is a great addition to our highly skilled and experienced IC Team, and we are honored to welcome him on board," said Deep Water Point Partner and IC Team Lead, Rob Brunngraber.

Prior to joining Deep Water Point, Mr. Prosser was appointed as the Assistant DNI for Information and Data and became the Intelligence Community (IC) Information Sharing and Safeguarding Executive (ISSE), which added to his responsibilities as the IC's Chief Data Officer (CDO). As ADNI for Information and Data, Mr. Prosser led the IC's effort to ensure data that was collected, acquired or created was protected appropriately, while shared to the maximum extent necessary at the speed of mission. As the IC CDO and IC ISSE, he was responsible for organizing and leveraging professionals across all IC Elements to realize the vision of "Data as an IC Asset." As IC CDO, Mr. Prosser advanced data management practices across the IC to improve the discovery, access, and use of data across the IC.

Mr. Prosser served as Director, NRO Infrastructure Service Provider (NISP) for the National Reconnaissance Office's Communications Systems Directorate (NRO/COMM) earlier in his career and also held a variety of leadership and management positions at CIA.

Deep Water Point LLC (DWP), is one of the National Capital Region's most respected federal business consultancies. With over 200 experienced and recognized government, industry and retired military executives, the team successfully supports clients by identifying opportunities and increasing win probability in the federal civilian, defense, intelligence and healthcare sectors. DWP has resources across the National Capital Region, the US and in select European locations. With a growing list of over 100 small, medium, and large businesses, DWP's expertise, proprietary tools, methodologies, and alliance partners offer clients a comprehensive range of services from business development, capture, proposal preparation, executive advisory and M&A support.

