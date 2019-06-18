Stephen S. Jaffe Joins Forces With Dylan Howard For Remake Of The Iconic Film Rush To Judgment, About The Assassination Of President John F. Kennedy With New Witnesses And New Evidence

For the first time, the new documentary, RUSH TO JUDGMENT II, will pierce the veil of secrecy to document the plot by a tightly-held conspiracy of powerful men which resulted in the assassination of President Kennedy. The film will reveal a carefully planned incriminating trail leading to the self-described "patsy," Lee Harvey Oswald.

"Most importantly, the film will explain why the president was murdered, as well as how it was done," Jaffe said about the documentary.

The movie will target the North American TV market for buyers such as streamers and cable networks and will be produced for international distribution.

Jaffe is the last surviving member of the only legal team – that of DA Garrison -- to bring formal charges in connection with Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963, as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas.

"The new RUSH TO JUDGMENT documentary builds on the historic work of the late attorney Mark Lane, who meticulously examined the witnesses who were deliberately ignored by multiple levels of law enforcement," Jaffe says. "Lane coined the phrase 'Magic Bullet', to summarize the ludicrous assertion that Oswald was an expert marksman, in the strained assembly of ballistic evidence put forth by the Warren Commission. The new evidence shatters the government's conclusions. It shows that there were at least three shooters."

The remake of the documentary, RUSH TO JUDGMENT, also will be the first disclosure of highly classified CIA and FBI documents related to the assassination of Kennedy, released in 2017. The release of those documents was forced by a law passed following the impact of Oliver Stone's international hit film, "JFK," which was based on DA Jim Garrison's probe.

Together with Jaffe's five decades of research, RUSH TO JUDGMENT will show how the masterminds behind the plot to kill Kennedy framed Oswald, even faking the cover of LIFE Magazine to show a fake photograph of "Lee Harvey Oswald" with the weapons the magazine said he used to kill Kennedy and J. D. Tippit, an 11-year veteran with the Dallas Police Department.

RUSH TO JUDGMENT draws on extensive interviews with more than a half-dozen associates of John and Robert Kennedy, and comments from recorded phone conversations by President Lyndon Johnson, in addition to former FBI, Secret Service, military intelligence, and Congressional personnel, who provided critical first-hand information. Abraham Bolden, former agent of the Secret Service, Robert K. Tanenbaum, former counsel to the House Select Committee on Assassinations, and director Oliver Stone all appear in new interviews.

Jaffe was a former staff investigator for Garrison, and a forensic analyst exclusively assigned to Kennedy case. He testified about the Kennedy assassination before the Rockefeller Commission in March, 1975, and was an associate of attorney Lane, who died in 2016. Lane's book, RUSH TO JUDGMENT, became a number-one best seller in the nation and spent 29 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list.

Jaffe will be executive producer along with Dylan Howard, who will produce under his TOPIXLY banner. Jaffe, who has had a long career as a film, television and documentary producer, was an associate producer and technical consultant for the Warner Brothers movie, "Executive Action," starring Burt Lancaster and Robert Ryan in 1973 and was an associate producer/technical consultant on John Barbour's internationally famous documentaries, including, "The JFK Assassination: The Jim Garrison Tapes." Howard is a multi-award-winning producer who has received numerous accolades for his work and created "An American Murder Mystery" on Investigation Discovery.

Lane will be credited posthumously as an Executive Producer.

