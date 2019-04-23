Stephen S. Morse, Ph.D., Recognized for Excellence in Epidemiology

With a career spanning over 45 years, Dr. Morse is currently active as a professor at the Mailman School of Public Health of Columbia University in New York City. Joining the university as an assistant professor of epidemiology in 1996, he progressed to associate professor and then to full professor by 2008. He also served as the founding director of the Center for Public Health Preparedness from 2000 to 2005. During his time with Columbia University, Dr. Morse held the role of program manager for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency from 1996 to 2000 (on assignment from the University) and as co-director of the United States Agency for International Development "Predict" Project from 2009 to 2014.

Maintaining his position as an adjunct faculty member of The Rockefeller University in New York City since 1996, Dr. Morse was a research associate and assistant professor with that university for over a decade. Prior to these appointments, he contributed his skills to Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, as an assistant professor of microbiology, and to the Medical College of Virginia Commonwealth University as a postdoctoral research fellow and instructor of microbiology. During his graduate training, Dr. Morse was a research assistant and National Science Foundation trainee in the department of bacteriology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In addition to his primary career responsibilities, Dr. Morse has involved himself with a number of professional endeavors as well. A member of the editorial boards of Viral Immunology and Health Security (formerly Biosecurity and Bioterrorism) since 2003, he is currently an Associate Editor of the Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness journal, and was one of the founding editors of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, published by CDC. Furthermore, he authored "Evolutionary Biology of Viruses" in 1994 and "Emerging Viruses" in 1993. Active on the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity since 2014, Dr. Morse has also been on several committees of the National Academies of Sciences, including the Committee on Microbial Threats to Health, the Forum on Emerging Infections, and the standing committee on health threats resilience, and has served on a number of other government and World Health Organization committees over the years as well.

Graduating from The Bronx High School of Science in 1968, Dr. Morse pursued further education at The City College of New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in 1971. He continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, obtaining a Master of Science from the university in 1974, and a Doctor of Philosophy in 1977.

For excellence in his career, Dr. Morse has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades over the years. His book "Emerging Viruses" was notably named (by American Scientist) as one of the Top 100 Science Books of the Century. He has been elected as a fellow of multiple professional organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Academy of Microbiology, the American College of Epidemiology, the New York Academy of Medicine, the New York Academy of Sciences, and Sigma Xi. He is a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations. In light of all his accomplishments, Dr. Morse was presented with an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

