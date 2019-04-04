Stephen Schueler to Join LumeNXT as Board Advisor

Schueler currently serves as Chairman of Maritime Capital. He is also the Chief Executive Officer for Enerjen Capital and an advisor for Solvoyo, Warehowz, and Blu Agua.

Prior to LumeNXT, Schueler was Chief Commercial Officer at A.P. Moller - Maersk, the world's largest shipping logistics company, where he was responsible for its 374 global offices across 114 countries, a member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer for the Safmarine Shipping Line, and responsible for all Commercial Operations.

Before A.P. Moller – Maersk, Schueler was the Global Head of Retail Sales and Marketing at Microsoft. He started his career at Procter & Gamble where he worked in Latin America, Asia and Europe before becoming the Global Head of Retail Operations.

LumeNXT's mission is to support multiple surgical spaces with advanced illumination platforms. As surgeries continue to gravitate toward the minimally invasive approach, the need for high quality illumination cannot be underestimated.

For more information on LumeNXT, visit: LumeNXT.com.

About LumeNXT

LumeNXT is a privately held surgical device company pioneering the utilization of intracavity light emitting diode (LED) illumination. The company's advanced illumination platform is used as an adjunct mechanism to improve surgical precision, workflow efficiency, and safety through enhanced visualization. LumeNXT.com

CONTACT: https://lumenxt.com/contact/

SOURCE LumeNXT

Related Links

http://www.lumenxt.com

