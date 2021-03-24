Stephen Tse, Harmony founder, shares his views on the future of crypto with Francis Suárez, Miami Mayor

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Tse, the founder of Harmony, visited Miami during the last CryptoWeek, an event that brought together the most relevant representatives of the blockchain sector to share ideas and move the industry forward. Miami is quickly becoming one of the most interesting capitals for cryptocurrency and blockchain projects.



The technological boom that Miami is experiencing has its best ambassador and representative in its Mayor. Francis Suarez is the elected politician who most publicly supports decentralized protocol and cryptocurrencies. He has fully understood the benefits this brings to public governance.



As part of the city's actions to disseminate technology and attract more entrepreneurs to the city, Mayor Suarez holds meetings with selected entrepreneurs, investors, and technological leaders, while tasting Cuban coffee. Cafecito, as they like to say. In these meetings, the Mayor talks about the guest's specialty to show society their value and contribution to progress.



At the Cafecito, Tse and Mayor Suarez discussed how blockchain will bring open access to financial applications and give people a platform to create value and coordinate large global-scale change. Specifically, Tse shared with the Mayor Harmony's unique approach as a hub that connects all of the major blockchain ecosystems such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to enable cross-chain finance for everyone.



Tse, an entrepreneur with a long history, worked as a senior engineer at Google and sold his last startup to Apple. Then he decided to create Harmony, a fast and open blockchain for decentralized applications including cross-chain finance and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



Previous guests include Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat basketball player, Marcelo Claure, Softbank executive, David Beckham, global soccer superstar, Keith Rabois, Founders Fund VC.



The community-generated around Harmony is dynamic and creative, as well as technical. This, in addition to the strong founding team, has allowed the platform to advance to become one of the most promising in the entire blockchain ecosystem. The recent growth of Harmony due to its fast transactions and low fees as well as its interoperability with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain are some of its most outstanding values.



