Stephen W. Dailey, MD, FAMSSM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen W. Dailey, MD, FAMSSM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his outstanding achievements as an Emergency Medicine Physician and in acknowledgment of his work with UC Sports Physicians.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained specialist, Dr. Dailey has more than 30 years of experience in his field. He is an Ohio-based Emergency Medicine Physician in practice with UC Sports Physicians, providing non-surgical therapies to treat orthopedic muscular-skeletal injuries.

Stephen W. Dailey

In addition to seeing patients at the practice, Dr. Dailey also serves as an Assistant Professor with UC Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and Emergency Medicine. Additionally, he is the Fellowship Director for the University of Cincinnati Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. His clinical interests include emergency-related, sports medicine injuries, head injuries, and general musculoskeletal care. Dr. Dailey also serves as the Director of Sports Medicine for Miami University in Oxford, OH, and the school's Associate Athletic Director for Strength and Conditioning.

Dr. Dailey first obtained a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Pre-Medical Studies from Miami University of Ohio. He earned a Medical Degree from The Ohio University School of Medicine and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at the University of Cincinnati. He completed a Fellowship in Primary Care Sports Medicine at Ohio University.

Dr. Dailey is board certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) with a certificate of additional qualification in Sports Medicine. The ABEM is one of 24 medical specialty certification boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. In addition to his board certification, Dr. Dailey is also a Fellow of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine.

In honor of his accomplishments, Dr. Dailey has been the recipient of the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2016-2018), the Patients' Choice Award (2017-2018), the On-Time Doctor Award (2017-2018), the Team Physician Award by The Ohio Athletic Trainers Association (2000), a Faculty Teaching Award (1994), and Fellowship Award (1994) by The Ohio State University Department of Emergency Medicine.

In acceptance of this honorable recognition, Dr. Dailey wishes to acknowledge the support of his family throughout his education and career. On a personal note, he volunteers at multiple high schools in the Cincinnati area with their athletic programs during his free time.

