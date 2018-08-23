Stephens College named #3 Best College Theatre in U.S.

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephens College www.stephens.edu has been named No. 3 Best College Theater https://www.stephens.edu/stephens-news/stephens-college-ranked-no-3-in-best-college-theater-by-the-princeton-review program in the country, according to The Princeton Review in the newest edition of its college guide, "The Best 384 Colleges."

Stephens was one of only 384 colleges nationwide to be included in The Princeton Review.

"As Stephens College prepares to celebrate 185 years as a higher education pioneer, our continued inclusion in this national guide is an impressive testament to our ability to be responsive and relevant to 21st century students," said President Dianne Lynch. https://www.stephens.edu/about-stephens/leadership/ "Stephens College is a school known for its innovative programs in the creative arts and health sciences. This designation only reinforces the value of our commitment to creativity, individualized attention, experiential learning and a culture of respect.

"We are especially pleased to be ranked in The Princeton Review yet again because those rankings are a direct reflection of student surveys and input," Lynch said.

The Princeton Review survey asked students from across the country to rate their schools on dozens of topics and report their experiences.

This year's No. 3 appearance on the theater list makes the third consecutive year that the School of Creative and Performing Arts has appeared in the Top 10 for Best theater program.

"The School of Creative and Performing Arts' mission is to 'Communicate. Collaborate. Create.' and we are pleased that our theatre faculty have been recognized for their contribution to providing an impressive level of creativity, collaboration, quality and opportunity for our students," said Dean Gail Humphries Mardirosian.

"Our theatre program is known for providing a well-rounded professional education, including access to world-renown guest artists, a professional summer stock theatre company, and extensive performance and leadership opportunities for students — and clearly that has made an impact," she said.

Stephens was also ranked No. 19 in Most Active Student Government and was further recognized for the quality of its relations with the local community (No. 10).

Founded in 1833, Stephens College is an institution committed to her mission: Learn. Grow. Lead. The second-oldest women's college in the country, Stephens is resilient and optimistic, faithful to her traditions, and eager to embrace whatever the future may bring. Focused on the creative arts and health sciences, Stephens continues to prepare graduates for lives of distinction, integrity and service. The College is located in Columbia, Missouri, often recognized as College Town U.S.A.

