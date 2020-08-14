Stephens Law Firm, PLLC, Personal Injury Lawyer in Fort Worth, Texas, Moves Into New Office

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth personal injury lawyer Jason Stephens has moved his Fort Worth practice into a new office on South University Drive. The new office, located at 1300 S. University Dr., Suite 406, Fort Worth, Texas, features a reception area, a large conference room, and numerous private offices for the Stephens Law Firm, PLLC - Fort Worth staff. The office is conveniently located next to University Park Village and is less than a mile away from Fort Worth Zoo. Jason hopes this new office will result in an improved experience for his clients.

Company Name: Stephens Law Firm, PLLC; Contact Person: Jason Stephens; Address: 1300 S. University Dr., Suite 406; City: Fort Worth; State: TX; Zip: 76107; Country: United States; Phone: (817) 420-7000

Jason Stephens, founder of Stephens Law Firm, PLLC, has been helping injury victims in and around Fort Worth, Texas, recover compensation for over 22 years. During this time, Jason has realized that injury victims need more than just financial compensation to get better.

They need a compassionate attorney who will go above and beyond to meet their needs. Jason decided to move into the new Stephens Law Firm, PLLC - Fort Worth, Texas, office in order to improve the quality of the service his clients receive.

Injury victims should contact Stephens Law Firm, PLLC's Fort Worth office today if they are interested in hiring a Fort Worth personal injury lawyer.

About Stephens Law Firm, PLLC:

Stephens Law Firm, PLLC founder Jason Stephens has been fighting for Fort Worth injury victims for over 22 years. Over his long career, Jason has obtained several record-breaking verdicts on behalf of his clients, which has earned him a number of awards and accolades for his extraordinary commitment to defending personal injury victims.

Despite his impressive accomplishments in the courtroom, Jason realizes that he needs to be a compassionate advocate for his clients. Jason strives to be a "Difference Maker" in every client's life. He says, "I take my clients' trust very seriously and, when they hire me, I want them to know that their case is in good hands and they can focus on their recovery." Fort Worth Stephens Law Firm, PLLC strives to provide dependable and empathetic legal representation to the residents of Fort Worth, Texas.

