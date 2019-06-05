Stepping Up Clinical Laboratory QC: Advanced Instruments Launches Osmometer Peer Group Program to Allow Labs to Compare Data

The Advanced QC Peer Group program was designed in collaboration with Advanced Instruments' customers. It allows laboratories to troubleshoot issues quickly by providing instant and monthly reports to evaluate internal and external performance in real-time. The Advanced QC Peer Group program also gives labs increased assurance in proficiency survey and patient results. Registration available at: aicompanies.com/advanced-qc

"We are pleased to deliver a program that helps ensure accurate results in patient testing and helps labs troubleshoot and detect issues quickly. Feedback from usability testing spoke to how simple and intuitive users found the peer group," said Julie MacKenzie, Product Manager.

Early adopter, Amy Gibbs from Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria, Illinois, commented that the Advanced QC Peer group program is an "intuitive program that is easy to use and provides assurance that I am turning out accurate patient results."

Advanced Instruments manufacturer-recommended osmometer controls—Protinol™ Protein- Based Controls and Renol™ Urine Osmolality Controls— are designed specifically for osmolality testing, in comparison to third party controls. Protinol and Renol ensure optimal instrument performance and are used every day by labs to help meet regulatory requirements for quality control.

Advanced Instruments has a world-class portfolio of single- and multi-sample osmometers. Osmolality results are vital to the diagnosis and treatment of body fluid disorders and even a slight shift in osmolality may be clinically significant— potentially changing the course of treatment.

About Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments is a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments for the clinical, biotech, and food-and-beverage industries. Since 1955, the company's innovations have helped organizations improve quality of results, achieve reliable outcomes, and increase workplace productivity. Advanced Instruments has a diverse portfolio of products, including: freezing-point depression osmometers, cerebrospinal fluid cell counters, jar systems for bacterial cultivation, cryoscopes, pasteurization test systems, and testing standards and controls. For more information, visit aicompanies.com.

