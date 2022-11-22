Follow these dos and don'ts to ensure the viability of your claim says Stephenson Rife

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you or a loved one has been injured in a crash, there are certain steps to take after a truck accident that could make the difference in whether your legal claim for compensation is successful.

Receiving financial damages goes a long way in paying medical bills, making up for lost wages, and easing your pain and suffering after being injured. So it's important to take the right actions and avoid making mistakes immediately after the collision.

Stephenson Rife, LLP

"We always encourage our clients to consult an attorney as soon as possible after a crash so we can help them preserve the viability of their claim," said Attorney Mike Stephenson, partner at Stephenson Rife. "We show them what to do and what not to do in the days and weeks after an accident."

A skilled Indianapolis truck accident lawyer recommends these Dos and Don'ts:

DO

Do call 911 and ask for police to respond to the scene.

Do seek medical attention right away, either from emergency responders or from your family doctor.

Do get the license and insurance information from the truck driver.

Do get names and contact information from eyewitnesses.

Do use your mobile phone to take pictures of your injuries, damage to both vehicles, and the accident scene.

DON'T

Don't engage in conversation with the truck driver. Be polite but keep comments brief.

Don't, under any circumstances, say the accident was your fault when speaking to police or the other driver.

Don't over-explain and talk at length when answering police officer's questions about the accident. Provide succinct, honest answers.

Don't post pictures or comments about the crash on social media. These could be used against you later by opposing counsel and/or insurance companies.

