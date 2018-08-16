Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Worth USD 25.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global stereotactic surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Stereotactic surgery is a minimally invasive alternative for traditional invasive ablation and biopsy methods. Since, stereotactic surgery has various advantages such as higher efficacy, minimal or no surgical incisions, and lower risk of damage to healthy cells, it is replacing conventional radiotherapies. These surgical procedures have helped overcome drawbacks associated with traditional invasive surgeries, such as destruction of healthy cells and higher risk of recurrence & postoperative complications.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )





Only around 10.0% of the population in low and middle-income countries have access to radiation therapy, owing to dearth of radiation therapy devices. A market leader, Elekta, in its 2016 annual report stated that the number of installations of linear accelerators in high-income countries was approximately 13,000, whereas the requirement was around 25,000. Hence, huge demand-supply discrepancy of radiotherapy devices is likely to open new avenues for major market players in developing countries.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gamma Knife, Linear Accelerator, CyberKnife, Proton Beam Therapy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/stereotactic-surgery-devices-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Linear accelerators (LINAC) accounted for the leading volume share in 2017, owing to higher affordability and larger commercial availability

CyberKnife is poised to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to their growing adoption in developing countries

North America dominated the market in 2017 due to number of government initiatives focused on creating awareness regarding availability of advanced treatment options and presence of developed healthcare infrastructure

dominated the market in 2017 due to number of government initiatives focused on creating awareness regarding availability of advanced treatment options and presence of developed healthcare infrastructure Some of the major players operating in the market are Siemens Ag, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, IBA, and Accuray Incorporated

These players dominate the market with their strong brand identity and extensive geographical reach attained through various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and partnership agreements.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Pulse Oximeters Market - The global pulse oximeters market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period.

Urinary Catheters Market - The global urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period.

Disposable Lead Wires Market - The global disposable lead wires (LWs) market size was valued at USD 545.0 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market - The global Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) management market size was valued at USD 879.1 million in 2014 and is projected to witness lucrative growth year on year growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global stereotactic surgery devices market on the basis of device type and region:

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Gamma Knife LINAC PBRT CyberKnife

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Greece Italy Spain France Belgium Sweden Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia Singapore South Korea Malaysia New Zealand Indonesia Hong Kong Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina MEA Morocco Kuwait Iran South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:



Sherry James



Corporate Sales Specialist, USA



Grand View Research, Inc.



Phone: +1-415-349-0058



Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519



Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.