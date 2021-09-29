Stericycle CEO Cindy J. Miller Wins Gold Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today announced president and chief executive officer Cindy J. Miller has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year Business Services category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide.

This honor recognizes Ms. Miller for her leadership during Stericycle's business transformation and throughout the global pandemic. Since becoming the first female CEO of a publicly traded waste company in May 2019, she has centralized processes, standardized procedures, and leveraged synergies to modernize Stericycle's operations while driving organic revenue growth and operational efficiencies. Ms. Miller also led Stericycle's rollout of pandemic-related medical waste disposal, providing essential services to the healthcare community to fight COVID-19. Additionally, she has been instrumental in expanding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across all levels of the company.

"Winning this year's Gold Stevie Award is a humbling accomplishment, and I am inspired by the creativity and talents of all the nominees and winners who are making a difference in the workplace and around the world," commented Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "This award represents the contributions of all Stericycle team members who work tirelessly every day to help protect the health and well-being of the people and communities they serve. I am honored to lead the Stericycle organization as we shape a healthier and safer world for everyone, everywhere, every day."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition produced by the creators of the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women Run Workplace of the Year. The Stevie is widely regarded as the world's premier business award.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."

This recognition follows Ms. Miller's recent honor to be named to the Forbes 50 Over 50 List. In its inaugural year, the list recognizes entrepreneurs, leaders, scientists and creators who, after the age of 50, are achieving their greatest accomplishments and making their biggest impact while shattering age and gender norms. Earlier this year, Stericycle was also honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® as a 2021 Company of the Year in the Health Products and Services category for its suite of products and services, which protect the health and well-being of people, workplaces and communities.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

Stericycle, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Stericycle

Related Links

http://www.stericycle.com

