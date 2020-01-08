Stericycle Teams Up with Yext to Modernize the Way Patients Search for and Schedule Appointments with Healthcare Providers

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a Strategic Alliance Partner of Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud Company, today announced the integration of its InQuicker™ online scheduling solution directly into the Yext platform. The integration enables healthcare organizations to attract and convert new patients by making their providers more discoverable in search, while also providing the ability to schedule an appointment at the right time, with the right physician, in the right venue of care, on search-ready landing pages created with Yext Pages.

InQuicker is an enterprise-wide, online self-scheduling solution built for physician groups, urgent care centers, emergency departments, and ancillary services. InQuicker users can now sync their provider and location IDs to Yext to implement online scheduling directly in the landing pages they build through the platform. The integration helps providers increase conversion by putting direct answers and a call-to-action to schedule an appointment right at the patient's fingertips at the moment of intent, both on the provider's website and in third-party search results.

"Three out of four patients start their customer journey by searching for providers online, and they use natural language queries – those complex phrases and questions that mimic everyday speech – to help find the right provider that best meets their needs," said Matt Dickson, vice president of product, strategy and communication solutions for Stericycle Communication Solutions. "Patients not only expect brands to deliver search results that reflect the intent of their questions, but they also expect a frictionless customer experience that allows them to immediately take action by booking an appointment with their provider of choice. With Yext, we're helping health systems of all sizes win organic search by attracting and converting new patients in the moments that matter most wherever consumers are searching."

"The way patients search for providers is evolving every day, but whether they are searching on a provider's own website or a third-party search engine, the ability to easily book an appointment remains one of the most important features to patients looking for care," said Carrie Liken, Head of Industry for Healthcare at Yext. "We are so excited to work with Stericycle, because our integration aligns with this modern patient journey, empowering patients to take action once they find a provider that suits their needs and giving healthcare organizations a powerful new tool for patient acquisition."

Yext for Healthcare customers will find InQuicker in the Yext App Directory. To install the app, users will need both a Stericycle InQuicker account and a Yext account.

About Stericycle Communication Solutions

Stericycle Communication Solutions is an industry leader in patient engagement solutions, providing online scheduling, automated messaging, and strategic inbound and outbound call center services to drive patient access, action, and adherence. Combining a human touch with innovative technology solutions, Stericycle Communication Solutions delivers truly best-in-class patient engagement services that help clients achieve higher customer satisfaction rates, enhance their brands, and grow revenue. For more information, visit www.stericyclecommuniations.com.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves more than one million customers in all 50 U.S. states and 20 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

SOURCE Stericycle Communication Solutions