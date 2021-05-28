Sterile Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2026 Featuring Established Companies and Upcoming Players Such as Porvair Filtration, Alomone Labs,& Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Type, Membrane Type, Application, End-User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sterile Filtration Market growth is expected to reach at the rate of 7.8% CAGR by 2026.

The sterile filtration market will have significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in the research and development investment by pharmaceutical & other companies and an increasing number of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies to drive the sterile filtration market growth. The stringent rules and regulations associated with this market are restricting the sterile filtration market growth.

The type of the sterile filtration market involves cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. The cartridge filters segment has a major share in the market, which is ascribed to the rising usage of various numbers of filters for larger procedures that require additional filtration area and less cost.



In the sterile filtration market for membrane type, the polyethersulfone membranes are majorly utilized and holding a maximum share. The high usage of this type of membrane is credited to the provision of faster flow rates over the nylon membranes. Moreover, this type of membrane is regarded as the relevant type for media filtration of cell culture.



The sterile filtration is primarily applied in the biopharmaceutical over other applications. Since the products of biopharmaceuticals are generally not cleaned terminally, so it is important to use sterile filters. Heat sterilization or any other type of process in biopharmaceutical drug products leads to unwanted damage to the product. Thus, the sterilization membrane is required to decrease the bioburden in the process.



As per the end-users of the sterile filtration market, the food and beverage segment is expected to have the highest growth rate. In the food & beverage, proper sterile filtration is a significant part of the manufacturing process in order to avoid impurities, damage, and product loss. This is because sterile filtration provides complete pollution-free filtration of air and reduces the risk of spoilage of the products.



The North American market of sterile filtration is happening to be the largest shareholder. This is due to the existence of a large quantity of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and food and beverage companies in this region. Moreover, the stringent rules for the pharmaceutical sector are supporting the maximum share in North America.



Majorly, the following factors that influence the global sterile filtration market growth are increasing the number of health disorders due to the shift in public lifestyle and deployment of several advanced technologies, and introduction of innovative sterile products considering the preferences of end-users. Apart from that, the huge costs are restricting end-user adoption and hindering the sterile filtration market growth.

