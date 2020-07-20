Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications and Growth

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933762/?utm_source=PRN



The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is expected to grow from $7.14 billion in 2019 to 8.05 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The remarkable growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Coronavirus infection in most instances is transmitted through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces/objects. The virus gets easily inactivated by chemical disinfectants and sterilization of medical equipment prior to use. While sterilization is commonly used in healthcare settings, disinfectants are currently being widely used by the general public worldwide. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $9.85 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.95%.



The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market consist of sales of sterilization equipment and disinfectants which are used in the decontamination of microorganisms. The revenue of sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is mainly through the sales of sterilization equipment which includes heat sterilizers, low-temperature sterilizers, radiation sterilizers and filtration sterilizers and disinfectants which include high-level, intermediate-level and low-level disinfectants. The manufactures of sterilization equipment and disinfectants market are primarily engaged in manufacturing equipment which are used for decontamination by physical, chemical and mechanical methods by clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, hospital and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Sustainable solutions such as repeat sterilization of medical equipment including personal protective equipment are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. As there is a shortage in the supply of PPE to the hospitals offering services to COVID-19 patients, few companies have come up with repeat sterilization of used PPE like gowns and masks. In April 2020, San-I-Pak, a California based company that manufactures equipment for high-end waste treatment, has sterilization equipment that sterilizes used medical equipment like PPE including isolation gown, 3M safety glasses, several non-branded polycarbonate glasses and surgical masks. Similarly, Battelle Memorial Institute, a non-profit research organization, is aiming at re-using the N95 respirator masks by sterilizing the N95 respirator masks as long as the masks are not made of cellulose. Battelle has been funded with $400 million by the Defense Logistics Agency under US HHS to provide decontamination of N95 across 60 sites of the USA. Following the scarcity of PPE, decontamination or sterilization of PPE rather than replacing this vital medical equipment is expected as a growth area.



The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market covered in this report is segmented by product type into sterilization equipment; disinfectants. It is also segmented by method into physical method; chemical method; mechanical method, and by end-user into hospitals and clinics; pharmaceutical companies; clinical laboratories.



Shortage in the supply of ethylene oxide gas sterilized medical equipment is expected to hinder the market growth. Ethylene oxide sterilization is a widely used method for sterilization of medical devices. More than 20 billion devices sold in the USA every year are sterilized with ethylene oxide, accounting for approximately 50% of devices that require sterilization. However, the FDA released a statement regarding the temporary closure of few sterilization facilities using ethylene oxide due to safety concerns posed by the local residents as the exposure to this gas leads to cancer and neurological conditions. This closure is likely to impact the supply of sterile medical devices. The shortage in the supply of ethylene oxide-sterilized medical devices is, therefore, challenging this market's growth.



In October 2019, Stryker, a US-based global manufacturer of medical technology acquired TSO3 Inc., a Canada-based company that encloses the research, development, licensing, production, maintenance and sale of sterilization products and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. This acquisition will provide the expertise and the financial resources to best help TSO3 achieve its full potential in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings.



Government regulations to combat COVID-19 situation is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. In March 2020, US EPA announced the acceleration of reviewing the submissions by disinfectant manufacturers requesting to add Emerging Viral Pathogens Claims to the already existing surface disinfectant labels. EPA also took steps against supply chain challenges by increasing the flexibility of procurement of inert ingredients and even some active ingredients listed in List N – "Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2", without checking for agency's approval. The manufacturers are also allowed to release the disinfectants by just notifying the changes adopted in formulation and manufacturing facilities without waiting for US EPA approval. EPA has also created platforms to identify and protect consumers from fraudulent Coronavirus Disinfectants Claims. Governments' steps against COVID-19 will focus on the enhancement of the production, approval and safety of consumers and mitigate the supply chain challenges, which will increase the revenue of the market.





