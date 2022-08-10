Sterilization Services Market - Increasing Awareness Regarding Workplace Wellness to Drive the Market Growth

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for sterilization services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The rising awareness of industries toward the benefits of adopting sterilization services from a specialized vendor will facilitate the sterilization services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Sterilization Services Market: Segmentation by Type

The sterilization services market share growth in the validation services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing levels of hygiene are significant in industries such as healthcare and manufacturing due to the direct health impact of any potential contamination or infection. Therefore, the increase in healthcare spending across the globe is a major driver for the growth of validation services in the global sterilization services market during the forecast period.

Browse Summary of the STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET Research Report to Learn More

Sterilization Services Market: Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the sterilization services market is the increasing awareness regarding workplace wellness. Industrial hygiene involves anticipation, recognition, and evaluation of the factors that are hampering the work environment. Typical roles of sterilization and hygiene include investigating workplace hazards and potential threats to the industry. After making the deliverables clear to the workers, research must be conducted to assess the factors that are causing harm in the workplace and are a potential threat to the instruments which are used regularly in different industries including, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and chemical. The rising emphasis on workplace wellness not only supports providing a healthy work environment for employees but also aims to enhance productivity extensively. The proper cleaning of offices aims to prevent the spread of germs that can cause health issues among employees, resulting in work absenteeism and reduced productivity. Such factors are driving the growth of the global sterilization services market.

Market Challenge

The unskilled labor and unregulated services causing damage will be a major challenge for the sterilization services market during the forecast period. The use of wrong techniques for sterilization can result in extensive damage to the manufacturing industries or hospital assets. The industries or hospitals are generally equipped with expensive equipment and medical instruments, and any damage can cost the company a hefty amount in repairing the damages. The industrial properties are sensitive to the methods used for sterilization. Sometimes while sterilizing the place, a cleaner can get injured due to a lack of focus, for which the sterilization services vendor must pay the employee's medical expenses. Moreover, if a company works on a single machinery system and it gets damaged during cleaning, the company might run out of business for some days, incurring a huge loss in the market. Such factors can hamper the growth of the global sterilization services market.

DOWNLOAD FREE STERILIZATION SERVICES MARKET SAMPLE REPORT to learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The sterilization services market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B. Braun SE, BGS Beta Gamma Service GmbH and Co. KG, Cantel Medical., Cosmed Group, Cretex Co. Inc., E BEAM Services Inc., Fortive Corp., H.W.Andersen Products Ltd., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., Medistri SA, Medline Industries Inc., Metall Zug AG, Midwest Sterilization Corp., MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Scapa Group Plc, Sotera Health Co., STERIS Plc, and Stryker Corp. among others.

Sterilization Services Market: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET Research Report by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 3.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. The sterilization equipment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Corp., ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Andersen Sterilizers, and more.

Browse Summary of the STERILIZATION MARKET Research Report by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The market value is set to grow by USD 2.08 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. Although the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections will offer immense growth opportunities, risks associated with sterilization will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Sterilization Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, B. Braun SE, BGS Beta Gamma Service GmbH and Co. KG, Cantel Medical., Cosmed Group, Cretex Co. Inc., E BEAM Services Inc., Fortive Corp., H.W.Andersen Products Ltd., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., Medistri SA, Medline Industries Inc., Metall Zug AG, Midwest Sterilization Corp., MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Scapa Group Plc, Sotera Health Co., STERIS Plc, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "HEALTH CARE MARKET" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Validation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Validation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Validation services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Validation services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Validation services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Contract services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Contract services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Contract services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Contract services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Contract services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH

Exhibit 85: ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 86: ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 BGS Beta Gamma Service GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 88: BGS Beta Gamma Service GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 89: BGS Beta Gamma Service GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: BGS Beta Gamma Service GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 E BEAM Services Inc.

Exhibit 91: E BEAM Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: E BEAM Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: E BEAM Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Medistri SA

Exhibit 94: Medistri SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: Medistri SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Medistri SA - Key offerings

10.7 Metall Zug AG

Exhibit 97: Metall Zug AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Metall Zug AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Metall Zug AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Metall Zug AG - Segment focus

10.8 MMM Group

Exhibit 101: MMM Group - Overview



Exhibit 102: MMM Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: MMM Group - Key offerings

10.9 Noxilizer Inc.

Exhibit 104: Noxilizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Noxilizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Noxilizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sotera Health Co.

Exhibit 107: Sotera Health Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Sotera Health Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Sotera Health Co. - Key offerings

10.11 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 110: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 111: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 112: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 113: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 115: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio