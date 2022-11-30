Sterilization Technology Market to Surpass $17,313.7 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the sterilization technology market valued $9,313.7 million in 2021, and it is projected to advance at a rate of 7.1%, to generate $17,313.7 million revenue in 2030. The rising number of hospital-acquired infection cases, surging volume of surgeries, and increasing sterile pharmaceutical product demand propel the industry.

Expansion of Pharmaceutical Sector in China

The industry in China has been experiencing continuous growth due to the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, rising incidence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, increasing air pollution levels, and favorable government initiatives.

China already holds the second-largest share of the global pharmaceutical market, and it is projected to rise in significance in the coming years. Drugs and medical device production requires a fully-sterile environment. Moreover, the stringent regulations implemented by the China Food and Drug Administration prevent drug launches without proper caution and thus, propel the demand for sterilization technology.

Healthcare Centers Outsourcing Sterilization Procedures

Healthcare centers are massively outsourcing the sterilization technology department's functions for better compliance with infection control standards, which creates opportunities for third-party service providers.

Moreover, putting external partners in charge of such procedures offers improved patient care and decreases the costs associated with instrument reprocessing, having skilled professionals in the staff, and ensuring equipment maintenance.

It is difficult to clean and sterilize complex medical devices, which creates a requirement for skilled professionals to perform the procedure without impacting the quality as well as the chemical and physical properties of raw materials, including rubber and plastics.

Sterilization Equipment Holds Largest Industry Share

Sterilization equipment captures the largest industry share, of approximately 55%. It is ascribed to the rising incidence of HAIs and the expansion of the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. There are numerous pieces of equipment used for sterilizing medical equipment with steam, heat, radiation, low temperature, and other energy forms.

In addition, the increasing number of surgeries, growing presence of semiconductor companies, and rising geriatric population propel the industry. Furthermore, numerous companies offer customers the advantage of regulatory compliance with medical safety standards.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Hold Largest Industry Share

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies captured the largest industry revenue share, of about 30%, in 2021. The rising number of such companies and their increasing production propel the sterilization technology industry growth.

The easy accessibility of groundbreaking cell and gene therapies and transforming research methodologies will also offer numerous intriguing prospects in the future.

North America Dominates Industry

North America captures the largest industry share, of more than 40%. It is credited to the surging R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector, rising healthcare expenditure, booming elderly population, increasing number of hospitals, and escalating nosocomial infection incidence.

Sterilization Technology Industry Report Coverage

By Offering

Equipment

Heat sterilizers



Depyrogenation ovens





Steam autoclaves



Low-temperature sterilizers



Ethylene oxide sterilizers





Hydrogen peroxide sterilizers





Others



Sterile Membrane filters



Radiation-based sterilization devices

Consumables

Detergents



Sterilization indicators



Sterilization pouches



Sterilization containers



Lubricants



Trays



Sterilization wraps

Services

Sterilization



Sterilization validation services

By Method

Physical

Chemical

Mechanical

By Application

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Medical Device Companies

Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics

Academic and Research Organizations

Reginal Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

