Sterling Bay Partners With Gallery Guichard To Showcase Art Of The African Diaspora At One Two Pru

"We are excited to partner with Gallery Guichard and to transform One Two Pru's lobby into an engaging cultural experience for tenants and visitors as we all begin to emerge from the pandemic," said Andy Gloor , CEO of Sterling Bay. "Sterling Bay is a proud supporter of the arts and incorporates works from local and global artists in a creative and meaningful manner across our commercial spaces. Through our collaboration with Gallery Guichard, we are hoping to expand representation and exposure for Black artists and celebrate the diverse, dynamic cultures that define our city."

The collection at One Two Pru will feature 20 collage and acrylic mixed media pieces created by artists including Chicago native Adam Guichard, Nigerian artist Stephen 'Sayo' Olalekan, and Detroit native Judy Bowman, as well as Gallery Guichard co-owners Andre Guichard and Frances 'Marlene Campbell' Guichard.

"The installation at One Two Pru provides a new and exciting space for us to display pieces from our collection and expose Chicagoans from around the city to the incredible talent of some of today's leading Black artists," said Gallery Guichard Co-Owner, Andre Guichard. "We appreciate Sterling Bay's partnership with us on this project and look forward to showcasing this installation to tenants, neighbors and visitors throughout the summer."

A self-taught painter, Andre Guichard has been an artist for over 25 years. His visionary works can be found in more than 2,500 corporate and private collections globally, and in 2011, six of his original paintings were featured on canvas totes in 7,000 stores nationwide as part of the Walgreens Community Corner initiative. Andre has also commissioned paintings for the Chicago Urban League and late music legend Prince.

Frances Guichard began painting in 2004 under the pseudonym Marlene Campbell. Her works include her Great Migration series paintings, "In Motion I" and "In Motion II," among others featured at Gallery Guichard. In addition to painting, Frances serves as the business manager of Gallery Guichard where she works alongside co-owner Stephen Mitchell to showcase a wide range of emerging and mid-career multicultural artists specializing in the African Diaspora.

"The African diaspora has a rich and flourishing culture that is too often underrepresented in the fine arts scene," said Frances Guichard. "We are excited to give One Two Pru's tenants a chance to experience art they may not have been exposed to before, and a new appreciation of African and Black culture."

ABOUT STERLING BAY

Sterling Bay is a Chicago-based real estate investment and development company with expertise spanning all aspects of real estate ownership. Known for creating world-class urban campuses for companies such as Google, McDonald's, Glassdoor, Pinterest, Dyson and Tyson Foods, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that transform space, enhance communities, and strengthen a company's culture and brand. Sterling Bay's team of more than 250 professionals is responsible for a portfolio exceeding $5 billion, and a development pipeline in excess of $10 billion. For more information, visit www.sterlingbay.com

ABOUT GALLERY GUICHARD

Located on the first floor of the Bronzeville Artist Lofts, Gallery Guichard features a rotating collection of works from numerous global artists including, Abiola Akintola, Stephen 'Sayo Olalekan, Pearlie Taylor, Marlene Campbell, Andre Guichard and many others. A gallery commanding as much respect as Michigan Avenue in the Bronzeville community, the largest art district in the country, owners Andre Guichard, Frances Guichard and Stephen Mitchell, opened the gallery in 2005 with the mission to expose patrons to multicultural artists specializing in the African Diaspora. Through fine art exhibitions, experiential events, and art tours, Gallery Guichard gives emerging underrepresented talent and mid-career artists an opportunity to develop their imagination and creativity. For more information, visit www.galleryguichard.com

