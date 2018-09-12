Sterling Emmal: An Author You Will Enjoy… If You Dare

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Emmal was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. She is a self-branded Shock Value Author who grew up with bipolar disorder and an abusive father. Her writing has always been her pathway to escape reality for a few moments and enter into a plot line that she controls. Emmal's tagline is: "By reading my work you will enter the twisted catacombs of my mind, so tread with caution, embrace the darkness, and enjoy if you dare." Emmal published her first book using the iBooks Author app back in 2015. Now, three years later, she has self-published 11 paperback books, as well as 11 ebooks, that have been sold on an international level. This October, Sterling Emmal will be attending Digital Book World 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee as an exhibitor and a finalist in the Digital Book World Awards.

What To Expect at The Sterling Emmal: Shock Value Author Exhibit:

Sterling Emmal's exhibit will be located at Table Top D in the Exhibitor Hall at Digital Book World 2018—and she herself will be there. Emmal will be selling paperback copies of her books including her award-winning novella Xenon Phobia and her novel Candidates, Cartel, and Chaos—the book that is currently a finalist in the Digital Book World Awards 2018 "Best Book: Science Fiction" Category. Emmal will also have her business cards ready to hand out along with signed Sterling Emmal: Shock Value Author pens. Staying true to her Shock Value brand, Emmal states her fashion will make her look like "the Lady Gaga of the literary community."

