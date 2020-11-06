Sterling Healthcare Logistics Acquire Aggregate365

CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced today that it has acquired Aggregate365, a medical group purchasing organization. Sterling, a Las Vegas Nevada company was founded in 2013 and provides supply chain management technology solutions for the healthcare industry throughout North America.

Aggregate365, founded in 2017, specializes in negotiating contracts from health systems to independent providers including physician buying groups, providing procurement support and contract management. With the acquisition of Aggregate365, Sterling is enhancing its portfolio of contracts and services that can be offered to all Sterling members.

Sterling Healthcare Logistics has acquired the entire portfolio of Aggregate365 contracts including all Aggregate365 customers. The new acquisition will operate under the Sterling ACXSS brand as ACXSS365. The company goal is to accelerate its client's access to a reliable and transparent portfolio of contracts as well as provide spend management solutions and services to every Sterling member. "The acquisition of the Aggregate365 portfolio of contracts will provide a major advantage to our customers by giving them access to lower costing for the products and services that they purchase every day," said Jay Monaco, President of Sales and Business Development.

With this acquisition, Sterling aims to increase the number of aggregated contracts and services offered to thousands of Sterling members. Sterling plans to continue these strategic acquisitions and continually be looking to add valuable solutions for its members. Sterling's goal is to be a complete source of smart and innovative tools to help healthcare organizations increase their efficiency and ultimately improve their member's bottom line.

If you would like to receive more information regarding Sterling and ACXSS365, please contact Jay Monaco or one of our representatives at [email protected] or by phone at (888) 902-4367. Visit our website www.acxss365.com.

