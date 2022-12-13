Sterling Mortgage Income Fund Celebrates 10 Years of Stability and Double-Digit Returns

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Global Financial Limited is celebrating a decade of investment success and stability with its flagship Sterling Mortgage Income Fund. Notwithstanding the major changes to global financial markets over the past 10 years, the Fund has posted consistent returns each month and year, achieving a net return of 12.69% since its inception. In practical terms, this means $100,000 invested at inception, and with all dividends re-invested, would now be valued over $360,000.

David Kosoy, Sterling's Chairman and Founder, said the company's status as a fully integrated real estate operation gives Sterling the flexibility and expertise to fill a void left by traditional financial institutions.

"We are very proud of our track record and our ability to provide investors with a consistent and stable yield," Kosoy said. "Through volatile capital markets and various economic shifts, the Sterling Mortgage Income Fund has succeeded in protecting investor capital while providing a stable and attractive income stream."

The company credits its strong fund performance to several unique features, such as its focus on investing only in properties and sectors that Sterling could, if necessary, take on an operational or ownership role. Significant personal investment in the Fund by Sterling management creates a strong alignment of interest with investors. In addition, all loan transaction fees are earned for the benefit of investors and add to the Fund returns. The Fund actively invests in mortgages in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas and other select Caribbean countries.

The investment period is open, meaning subscriptions are accepted monthly, with a minimum US$100,000 investment. Access is available to accredited investors through Sterling funds registered and regulated in the United States, Canada, Grand Cayman, UK, and Switzerland.

Sterling Global Financial Limited is a global alternative asset manager focused on real estate with more than 50 years of experience providing clients around the world with a range of services, including private banking, wealth management and real estate development, lending and trust services. Sterling has more than $9 billion in assets under administration and is a winner of prestigious awards for its real estate investment funds.

