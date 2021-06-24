Sterling Organization Announces Promotion of Greg Moross to Firm President

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that Greg Moross, a founding Principal of the firm, has been promoted to firm President. In his role, Mr. Moross will oversee the firm's Capital Markets group, its Asset & Fund Management teams, and will spearhead the firm's development group that executes on the firm's more complex redevelopment projects.

"I have worked closely with Greg for more than two decades, and we have been partners for a large majority of that time. It is with great excitement and optimism that Greg will take on the role of firm President as we look to continually upgrade and build out a best-in-class management team while we drive to consistently exceed the expectations of our investment partners. The promotion is well deserved and a testament to Greg's leadership, the firm's growth, and our belief in a bright future ahead. To those who know Sterling, it goes without saying that our whole team looks forward to working with Greg in his new role for many years to come," said Brian Kosoy, Managing Principal and CEO of Sterling Organization. Mr. Kosoy relinquished his role as President to Mr. Moross but maintains the role of firm CEO.

"I wholeheartedly embrace this organic move to President of the Sterling Organization. I am honored to be part of the Sterling team and the success we have achieved thus far. I see this as another step in our ever-evolving and expanding business and continue to remain devoted to performing for our investor partners," added Greg Moross.

Sterling Organization is a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm whose national platform is focused on investing in consumer-centric real estate assets that serve the LAST HOUR® function within the retail supply chain. Sterling Organization's LAST HOUR® is a combination of services that includes the investment in, planning for, development of, and/or operation of real estate assets and physical networks that include shopping centers, other traditional brick and mortar retail properties, Neighborhood Fulfillment CentersTM, micro-fulfillment centers, logistics facilities and urban distribution centers that focus on and enable the efficient and rapid inventorying and distribution of consumer products to the ultimate customer resulting from their location or proximity to the population base they serve. From coast to coast, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based firm, and its principals, own more than 12 million square feet of real estate approaching $2.2 billion in value.

