Sterling Tapped as Screening Provider for OMNIA Partners for Public Sector

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling, a leading provider of background and identity services, today announced its expanded partnership with OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. As part of the agreement, state governments, local governments, universities, K-12 schools, and nonprofit organizations will—through OMNIA Partners—now have access to Sterling's background and identity services at special, pre-negotiated rates.

"Sterling is proud to begin this extended partnership with OMNIA Partners and offer our customized services to its public sector members, who each face unique needs and concerns when it comes to making hiring decisions. Our industry-tailored, role-based solutions provide the critical foundation of trust and safety that will help OMNIA members create great work environments and ultimately better serve the public," said Alla Schay, General Manager, Industrials, Government and Education at Sterling.

Effective immediately, OMNIA members have access to Sterling's complete range of services, including:



Criminal background checks—including at the county, state, federal and civil level

Education, employment, and license verifications

Drug and health Screening

Workforce monitoring

Identity and fingerprinting solutions

"OMNIA Partners is pleased to work with Sterling, whose industry-leading expertise and best practices will play an important role in creating safer environments for our participating agencies as they serve students and communities across the country. This partnership further strengthens our vision to shape the future of public procurement by providing buying power, access to world-class providers, and a trusted public procurement process," said Ken Heckman, Senior Vice President, Partner Development at OMNIA Partners.

