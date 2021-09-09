Sterling Vineyards Celebrates The 73rd Emmy® Awards As The Official Wine Of The Emmy Awards Season

Sterling Vineyards wines are exclusively poured throughout the 2021 Emmys season, with nominees and guests enjoying the signature Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon at events leading up to the 73 rd Emmy Awards telecast. For the first time ever, Sterling Vineyards wines will be served to guests during the live Emmy Awards telecast on Sunday, September 19. In addition to enjoying the wines from their ceremony seats, winners announced at the telecast will receive a hand-personalized bottle of Sterling Vineyards' icon wine, Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon , backstage during the ceremony to take home and toast alongside their Emmy statuette.

"On behalf of Sterling Vineyards, it is an honor to once again take part in television's biggest night," says Chief Marketing Officer at Treasury Wine Estates, Carl Evans. "We are thrilled to serve Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay and Cabernet to nominees in attendance at this year's Primetime Emmy ceremony and throughout the Emmys season. It's an honor to toast all of the incredible talent nominated for this year's Emmy Awards."

For more than 50 years, Sterling Vineyards has been heralded for its excellence in Napa Valley winemaking. Sterling Vineyards wines express true varietal character – the set of aromas and flavors a grape variety develops when grown in the terroir that suits it best. Carefully selected winemaking methods highlight each wine's unique personality and guarantee the high quality that distinguishes its reputation in California's most famous wine region. This unmatched quality is demonstrated by the crisp Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Chardonnay and the rich Sterling Vineyards Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon alike.

In a year where TV connected us more than ever, Sterling Vineyards raises a glass to inspiring people and the stories they told through television. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, September 19th, (8:00-11:00 PM, Live EDT/5:00-8:00 PM, Live PDT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

