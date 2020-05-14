Sterling Volunteers Partners with United Way and Points of Light to Offer Free Screening Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Volunteers, a division of Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—is proud to join forces with valued partners United Way and Points of Light to provide free basic background checks for their respective community volunteer networks.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, people remain committed to helping others and serving their communities through volunteering. Now through August 31, 2020, Sterling Volunteers is offering free basic background checks to Points of Light affiliates and United Ways to support U.S. COVID-19 responders and volunteers nationwide.

"At Sterling Volunteers, we are so inspired by the volunteer organizations stepping up to assist those in need during these challenging times," said Katie Zwetzig, Executive Director, Sterling Volunteers. "Offering free background screening to the United Way and Points of Light networks is an important way we can support COVID-19 responders and maintain a foundation of trust and safety for volunteers, essential responders and vulnerable citizens receiving support."

"United Way volunteers serve over 61 million people around the world every year. With needs accelerating in communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our volunteer force is more critical than ever," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. "We are grateful to Sterling Volunteers for helping us provide a safe and secure environment for our volunteers, staff and clients."

Both Points of Light and United Way are empowering people around the world to engage in their communities and support those who need it most. For nearly 135 years, United Way has been the unifying force that brings together community leaders, organized labor, faith-based groups, corporations, nonprofit organizations and governments to fight for the health education and financial stability of every person in every community. Points of Light operates with a network of innovative social impact organizations located in more than 200 cities and 37 countries around the world. Points of Light and its Global Network is committed to empowering, connecting and engaging nonprofits, businesses and individuals who are ready to apply their time, talent, voice and resources to solve society's greatest challenges.

"We deeply appreciate our partner Sterling Volunteers for their generous commitment to our Global Network affiliates in the United States," said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO, Points of Light. "Now more than ever, individuals are answering the call to make a difference, and Sterling Volunteers' screening services allow our affiliates to get those individuals one step closer to meeting the most critical needs of their local communities."

Additional details on this partnership and background screening package options can be found at https://offers.sterlingvolunteers.com/en/polandunitedwaycovid19volunteers.

About Sterling Volunteers

Sterling Volunteers is dedicated to the nonprofit and service sector, helping organizations fulfill their service missions and positively impact communities. We represent the largest network of vetted volunteers, millions of people ready to mobilize when opportunities arise, helping simplify the volunteer recruitment process. Sterling Volunteers is a division of Sterling, which has pioneered innovation in the background screening industry for more than 40 years. Visit Sterling Volunteers online at sterlingvolunteers.com.

About Sterling

Sterling—a leading provider of background and identity services—offers a foundation of trust and safety that spans across industries, professions, and borders. Our technology-powered services help organizations create great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With office locations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 100 million searches annually. Visit Sterling online at sterlingcheck.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit: www.pointsoflight.org.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately-funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

