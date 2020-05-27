Stern Pinball Announces New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball Machines

CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc., a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball, announced today the availability of a new line of pinball machines based on Nickelodeon's iconic animated hit television series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT). The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, trained in the art of ninjutsu by their wise rat sensei, Master Splinter. Is New York City ready for these radical reptile brothers? With a sick sewer lair and tough friends like April O'Neil and Casey Jones, the Turtles are about to face evils more dangerous and pizza more delicious than anything they could have ever imagined. In this pinball adventure players will go to battle as the Turtles fight villains like Shredder, the Krang and loads of super-powerful mutants, to become the heroes they were destined to be, and have loads of fun along the way!

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began as a comic book, morphed into a hit animated show, and has grown into a beloved and iconic global pop culture phenomenon. We have worked directly with Nickelodeon to bring these heroes in a half-shell into the pinball dimension. This game has pure pinball power," said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Premium and Limited Edition models feature an interactive custom sculpted Turtles Van, equipped to lock up to 4 balls inside with a mechanical opening/closing side door, ready to unleash multiball havoc upon players. These models also feature the iconic TMNT Glider, a custom-sculpted, player-controlled diverter assembly stationed above both ramps, giving players the ability to control and transport the ball to the flipper of their choice. In addition, a custom-sculpted mechanical Krang toy hovers over the pop bumpers, jumping up and down while taunting players throughout game action.

The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature distinct hand-drawn art in addition to a high speed magnetic spinning pizza disc capable of holding and throwing 3 balls during pizza multiball mayhem. The original 1987 theme music complements the action with custom video scenes and events created exclusively for this pinball experience. All models include 3 flippers, 3 high speed ramps, and a hidden ninja training ball lock area.

The LE model is limited to 500 units globally. The LE model includes additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price:

MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Pro Model: $US 6,099 Premium Model: $US 7,699 Limited Edition Model: $US 9,099

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines are available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

Considered one of the most popular kids' television programs of the 1980s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It first debuted as a successful comic book series and then became a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series and later spawned numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date—with toys, apparel, video games, DVDs and more—and generating billions of dollars at retail. Since 2012, Nickelodeon has re-imagined the wildly popular franchise with two new animated television series- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

Contact: Meghan Jones, 512-393-9072, [email protected]

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sternpinball.com

