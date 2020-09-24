Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox Launches IP Hot Topics Podcast with Guest Walter Isaacson

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is excited to announce the launch of the firm's podcast, titled IP Hot Topics, which is available today via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and SoundCloud as well as on-demand access on the Sterne Kessler website. To commence the program, Tulane University Professor of History Walter Isaacson joins Directors R. Wilson "Trey" Powers III, Ph.D. and Eldora L. Ellison, Ph.D. for a two-part discussion about historical perspectives on innovation.

Across the first two episodes of the new podcast, Issacson shares his insights on past and present innovation in the United States and looks towards the future for the next disruptive breakthroughs. He also discusses responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting scientific advancement. The inaugural program featuring Issacson is the first in "Innovation Conversations," a series within IP Hot Topics that is hosted by Powers.

Hosted by highly experienced attorneys from Sterne Kessler, IP Hot Topics will explore timely and trending topics in intellectual property law ranging from ground-breaking cases in the courts and industry innovations to changes in regulations at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and developments at the International Trade Commission. New episodes of the podcast will be released monthly.

About Walter Isaacson

Walter Isaacson is the Leonard Lauder Professor of American History and Values at Tulane University. He is the past CEO of the Aspen Institute, where he is now a Distinguished Fellow, and has been the chairman of CNN and the editor of TIME magazine. His full professional profile is available here.

About Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Based in Washington, D.C. and renowned for more than four decades for dedication to the protection, transfer, and enforcement of intellectual property rights, Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox is one of the most highly regarded intellectual property specialty law firms in the world. Its team of attorneys, registered patent agents, students, and technical specialists include some of the country's most respected practitioners of IP law tackling innovations across a broad spectrum of industries. The firm's practitioners hold over 50 masters and over 50 doctorate degrees in science or engineering and represent Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurs, start-ups, inventors, venture capital firms, and universities in a client service driven environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and intellectually stimulating. Visit the firm online at sternekessler.com.

SOURCE Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Related Links

https://www.sternekessler.com

