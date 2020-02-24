Sternum Named Winner of InfoSec Award for Next Gen Cybersecurity IoT Solution During RSA 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sternum, the multilayered cybersecurity solution providing real-time embedded protection for IoT devices, has been selected as the winner of the Next Gen Cybersecurity IoT category in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) InfoSec Awards. The awards are being presented during the RSA 2020 Conference in San Francisco.

"We're honored to win the InfoSec Award, one of the industry's most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity prizes," said Natali Tshuva, Sternum's CEO and co-founder. "Sternum's recognition by Cyber Defense Magazine as leaders in the IoT cybersecurity industry demonstrates the importance of having a holistic, on-device solution for the hundreds of billions of IoT devices hitting the market. When it comes to protecting IoT devices, patching vulnerabilities is a losing game. Instead, the market requires a cybersecurity solution that addresses exploitation in real time."

Sternum's product suite simultaneously ensures immunity to vulnerability exploitation and visibility into potential future attacks for OEMs across industries. The company's Embedded Integrity Verification (EIV) validates every operation within any IoT device to ensure overall device integrity and the protection of sensitive data, while preventing attacks in real time. Sternum's Real-time IoT Event Monitoring System (RIEMS) enables OEMs to identify attacks on individual devices through personal dashboards. RIEMS also provides asset management and behavior and performance analytics across distributed or unmanaged device fleets.

"With cybercrime causing potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Sternum as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Sternum embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach."

Sternum's win comes on the heels of its recently announced partnership with Telit, the global leader in IoT enablement. Sternum's solution will be built into Telit's xE910 module family to give Telit's customers in-depth visibility and security for their entire device fleet. Sternum looks forward to offering its solution to manufacturers across sectors, including medical, industry 4.0, smart cities, and energy.

Sternum was published among fellow winners on the InfoSec Awards site, which can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Sternum

Sternum, the multilayered cybersecurity solution offering real-time, embedded protection for IoT devices, was founded in 2018 by a team of highly experienced research, development, and business leaders, many coming from the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) elite 8200 unit. With a profound understanding of embedded systems, deep insights into defenders' and attackers' mindsets, and a goal of creating a new standard of cybersecurity for IoT devices, Sternum set out to build uncompromising, innovative technology. Sternum's product suite consists of two key solutions: Embedded Integrity Verification (EIV) and RIEMS (Real-Time IoT Event Monitoring System); both answer the unique needs of IoT device manufacturers in medical, industry 4.0, smart cities, energy, and beyond. Sternum is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine, and our sister magazine being announced after the show, is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

