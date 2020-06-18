Stetson, a Legendary Brand, Gets a Modern Identity Refresh & New Ecommerce Experience

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stetson has long stood for tradition, style and quality craftsmanship—values that guided the development of the brand's first visual refresh in over 20 years.

Stetson Worldwide

"This refresh speaks to Stetson's timelessness, enduring relevance, and ability to adapt," says Xiao Li Tan, President of Stetson Worldwide. "The Stetson brand is synonymous with Americana. Our products are iconic in the imagery of the Old West, our dress hats were worn by the jazz legends and we've outfitted the National Park Service and U.S. Cavalry soldiers. Stetson's updated brand identity speaks to our legendary heritage and history, with an eye for appealing to the modern consumer."

To execute the rebrand, Stetson worked with awarded, boutique Dallas-based agency, Tractorbeam. Stetson and Tractorbeam partnered to excavate the brand's extensive archive, examining logos, marks and expressions from the 1860's through the modern era. Both teams were inspired to develop a brand projection that leveraged historical assets and stayed true to Stetson's roots.

Rich, sophisticated and steeped in heritage, the new brand identity will roll out globally across product and consumer touchpoints over the next year, beginning with a launch this week on the new Stetson.com.

"The relaunched Stetson.com combines legendary heritage and modern commerce to deliver a best-in-class experience," says Andrea Bozeman, Stetson's SVP of Marketing and Ecommerce.

Stetson's refreshed brand identity includes:

An updated wordmark derived from the brand marks that were most prevalent during the peak American design periods of the 1870s, 1920s and 1950s.

A refreshed color palette inspired by rich earth tones, and the brand's most iconic product colors, including Oxblood, Steel and Silverbelly.

A reimagined brand crest, illustrated by Yonder Studios, with special consideration paid to each historical detail.

A redesigned website—Stetson.com. Optimized for mobile, and rich with product history, this is the ultimate destination for the Stetson connoisseur.

Stetson, an iconic American brand since 1865, has been worn by presidents and patriots, artists and musicians, mavericks and historical figures from all around the world. Worn by culture setters from Buffalo Bill to Pablo Picasso, from Annie Oakley and Louis Armstrong, from L.B.J. to Waylon Jennings, Stetson is forever woven into the fabric of America.

ABOUT STETSON

As it has since 1865, Stetson is an iconic brand that embodies the resourceful, authentic, adaptable and diverse core of the American spirit. A global leader in authentic American lifestyle products, Stetson is committed to a heritage of craftmanship and quality that communicates individuality and freedom. John B. Stetson's story of perseverance continues today, over 150 years later in step with the journey of America—ever evolving, yet timeless.

