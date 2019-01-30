Stetson Law Wins Chester Bedell Competition for 23rd Time in 37 Years

GULFPORT, Fla., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stetson University College of Law team of Elise Engle, LaMark McGreen, Grace Samarkos and Megan Tiralosi won the Chester Bedell Mock Trial Competition on Jan. 23-25 in Tampa, Florida. This year, Stetson won the competition for the 23rd time in 37 years. A Stetson team won the inaugural Chester Bedell competition in 1983.

The Trial Lawyers Section of the Florida Bar conducts the prestigious competition for mock trial teams from across the state annually, and the final round of competition is presided over by distinguished members of the judiciary.

"Stetson has historically set the bar high for excellence in trial advocacy," said Professor of Excellence in Trial Advocacy Charles Rose. "Our legacy of success with the Chester Bedell competition is a point of pride for our students and alumni."

Stetson Law 2016 alumni Brandon and Lara Breslow co-coached the team.

A second Stetson team of JD Arnett, Olivia Bergert, Blake Fromang and Justine Roof made it to the semi-final round.

Stetson's program in trial advocacy is nationally ranked no. 1 by U.S. News & World Report. To learn more about the advocacy program, visit stetson.edu/law/advocacy.

About Stetson University College of Law

Stetson University College of Law, Florida's first law school, has prepared lawyers and leaders since 1900. Today, Stetson leads the nation in blending legal doctrine with practical training, evidenced by its top-ranked programs in advocacy and legal writing. Through our academically rigorous curriculum and commitment to social responsibility, Stetson lawyers are ethical advocates ready to succeed in the legal profession.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Stetson University College of Law