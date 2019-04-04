Steve And Mark Hermann Help Reinvent Palm Springs Iconic Resorts
Apr 04, 2019, 15:02 ET
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "Capital of Cool," Palm Springs has become synonymous with a sexy retro vibe that can be seen in stylish digs, open air lounges, poolside soirees, and scores of annual celebrations like the popular Modernism Week. Early modernist architects created a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle that has become a defining characteristic of Palm Springs. Now the Hermann brothers have brought their style to Palm Springs to contribute to the retro, yet modern design, with two iconic resorts; L'Horizon and The Weekend.
Steve Hermann, an L.A. based designer and luxury-hotel devotee began his journey in Palm Springs with the purchase of the 1952 property L' Horizon, built by legendary architect William F. Cody for Jack Wrather, a producer of Lassie and The Lone Ranger. After a $5 million retrofit, the 25 rooms set in original white bungalows reopened in 2015, largely with the concept of a large home feel. No two rooms are the same, mixing collectible vintage and new modern pieces, sweeping walls of glass and original artwork. With Frette robes, 600-thread count bedding, Le Labo bath product and Dean & DeLuca minibar goodies, this resort is unique and highly awarded.
Now enter Steve's brother, Mark Hermann, who recently purchased and opened another iconic mid-century modern boutique luxury hotel called "The Weekend." This newly renovated 10-suite resort is located in the center of the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood and has undergone a multimillion renovation. While rooted in Palm Spring's signature mid-century style, it offers a modern and timeless space. Villas come in one or two bedrooms with spacious living rooms and private patios. Amenities include Frette linens, L'Occitane toiletries, rain showers, and multiple Smart TV's per suite. "What people really love is the space and attention to detail," says owner Mark.
About Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is welcoming visitors to its new dynamic downtown with stylish hotels, new fashionable restaurants, chic shops, as well as welcoming public spaces for gathering and relaxing. With 360 days of sun-kissed weather and gorgeous scenery, it's no wonder Palm Springs is like no place else with a growing nightlife, burgeoning art scene and edgy vide. Palm Springs is two hours away from Los Angeles and San Diego.
