Steve And Mark Hermann Help Reinvent Palm Springs Iconic Resorts

Now enter Steve's brother, Mark Hermann, who recently purchased and opened another iconic mid-century modern boutique luxury hotel called "The Weekend." This newly renovated 10-suite resort is located in the center of the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood and has undergone a multimillion renovation. While rooted in Palm Spring's signature mid-century style, it offers a modern and timeless space. Villas come in one or two bedrooms with spacious living rooms and private patios. Amenities include Frette linens, L'Occitane toiletries, rain showers, and multiple Smart TV's per suite. "What people really love is the space and attention to detail," says owner Mark.

About Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is welcoming visitors to its new dynamic downtown with stylish hotels, new fashionable restaurants, chic shops, as well as welcoming public spaces for gathering and relaxing. With 360 days of sun-kissed weather and gorgeous scenery, it's no wonder Palm Springs is like no place else with a growing nightlife, burgeoning art scene and edgy vide. Palm Springs is two hours away from Los Angeles and San Diego.

www.VisitPalmSprings.com.

