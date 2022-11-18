Steve Caldwell Joins RKD Group as Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics Solutions

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, is excited to welcome Steve Caldwell as Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics Solutions.

Steve Caldwell

Caldwell comes to RKD with nearly two decades of experience in building direct marketing data and analytics solutions. His ability to leverage data as an asset and passion for helping organizations accelerate their data and analytics capabilities has driven radical transformations in business insight and operational performance, leading to increased revenues for hundreds of nonprofit organizations.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about the opportunity to work with this fantastic, talented group of people to create fundraising breakthroughs for nonprofits," Caldwell said.

Caldwell will lead the design and implementation of data and analytics solutions that further propel RKD's unparalleled use of data to drive strategic, omnichannel marketing and fundraising.

"Steve has a proven history of operationalizing and scaling data and analytics systems," CEO Tim Kersten said. "We're delighted to have him as an RKDian and are confident that he will help create and refine innovations that strengthen our clients' relationships with their donors."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

