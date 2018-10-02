Steve Forbes Headlines 2018 Distinguished Speaker Series in Virtual Talk to be Held October 23

"We're honored that we can provide an opportunity for our students and members of the public to hear from one of America's most respected business leaders," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President and CEO of Ashford University. "International monetary policy is a critical issue in the national debate right now and I can't imagine anyone more qualified than Steve Forbes to help us gain perspective on such an important topic."

As chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, Forbes oversees the publication of the nation's leading business magazine, Forbes Magazine, as well as the popular Forbes.com website. For each issue of the magazine, Forbes writes the "Fact and Comment" editorial columns. He is a four-time recipient of the Crystal Owl Award and has authored several books on economics and leadership, including the recently published "Money: How the Destruction of the Dollar Threatens the Global Economy and What We Can Do About It." In 1996 and 2000, Forbes was a candidate for the presidency of the United States. In his live presentation at the Distinguished Speaker Series, Forbes will share his perspective on international monetary policy.

Launched in 2014, the speaker series provides a forum for guest speakers from the Forbes roster of business experts to share their extensive business knowledge with the Ashford community. For more information about this event and to register, please visit https://bridgepointeducation.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-m2FAZS_QISyGSx1V9w2Ag.

