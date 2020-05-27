Steve Gleason Announces Interview Series 'Behind the Glass: Soul to Soul With Steve Gleason'

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Team Gleason announces that the organization's founder, Steve Gleason, will launch a limited interview series: "Behind the Glass: Soul to Soul with Steve Gleason." Gleason, who lives with ALS, has been mostly quarantined since the COVID crisis began. This series was born out of an effort to bring more awareness to ALS while adding a creative element of entertainment, encouragement for humanity, and some levity.

The concept and name of the show, "Behind the Glass," is a reflection of the level of quarantine Steve has been living since the pandemic began. Although still very productive, Steve shares most of his time with his family through a glass door to the outside, but occasionally safely distanced while outdoors. Not only are his glass doors one window of connectivity, but he will also host his virtual interviews through the "glass" on his Surface Pro.

The series will start with Gleason's interview with actor Hugh Jackman. Others slated for interviews are Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; Mike McCready of Pearl Jam; Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson; and Harry Connick, Jr.

"It's called Soul to Soul for a reason," said Steve Gleason. "I'm looking to explore places that I think of as our human purpose, beyond ego," he continued. "I like to push the envelope of exploration on topics like vulnerability, spirituality, love vs. fear, purpose, compassion for our human family, success vs. failure, and parenthood. I have always enjoyed looking beyond the surface of conventional norms just enough to challenge whoever I'm with to explore their essence a little further." He added, "In turn, I work to be radically open-minded, so we can learn and grow together with our audience."

"Behind the Glass: Soul to Soul with Steve Gleason" will premiere on Team Gleason's Facebook page, Instagram, and YouTube on Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

About Steve Gleason: Steve Gleason played for The New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008. As a counter-culture athlete who spent his off-season adventuring in third-world countries, he will always be remembered for his blocked punt on the night the Louisiana Superdome reopened for the first time after Hurricane Katrina. In January 2011, Steve was diagnosed with ALS and he and his wife Michel formed "Team Gleason" to help advance solutions for all those living with the disease. Steve has helped pass two laws, innovated for and helped create new technologies for people with ALS and other disabilities, is a Congressional Gold Medal Winner and, most importantly, the father of two amazing children.

About Team Gleason: The Team Gleason Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Team Gleason was founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his diagnosis with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2011. Team Gleason provides individuals with ALS with leading-edge technology, equipment and services, helps expand the global conversation about ALS, and raises public awareness towards ALS by providing and documenting extraordinary life adventures for individuals with neuromuscular diseases or injuries. www.TeamGleason.org

