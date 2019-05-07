Steve Harvey & Sandals Resorts Week Of Giveaways

From May 6 th - 10 th , Sandals Resorts will be integrated into the show's fun brain-teasing matching game, Harvey's Hundreds, as the premiere romantic Caribbean destination with a stunning resort-style display on-set including logo and images. During this daily segment, randomly-selected audience members get to play with Steve and match tiles from a game-board to win some cash and special prizes! Throughout "Sandals Week", those participants who match the "Sandals" logo on the gameboard will be surprised with a Luxury Included® Vacation in a Love Nest Suite® at Sandals Resorts!

Followed by Steve Harvey's prize mention and description, Sandals Resorts will be further highlighted by travel expert Emily Kaufman, a.k.a. The Travel Mom, who will provide the winner with special details about the featured resort. The highlighted destinations include Sandals Royal Barbados, Sandals Grande Antigua, Sandals Grenada, Sandals Regency La Toc, and Sandals Negril. Furthermore, Sandals Resorts will be featured online as well as on STEVE social media channels.

Be sure to check out your local listings and tune-in to NBC Daytime all this week to see Steve surprise lucky audience members with a 4-night Luxury Included® getaway in a Love Nest Suite® to any Sandals Resort!

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International