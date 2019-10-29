Steve Harvey, Skai Jackson to Give TED Talk at TEDxIVC in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Prizmic, Organizer of TEDxIVC, has announced 9 speakers that will be giving a TED Talk at TEDxIVC on March 6, 2020. TEDxIVC will take place at Irvine Valley College's Performing Arts Center. The theme of the event is "Modifying Human Perception" which is intended to introduce the audience to, as stated on TED's page, a "hidden array of thoughts and ideas that will effectively challenge our perspectives on life."

Steve Harvey, Skai Jackson in Family Feud

Among the currently booked speakers include Celebrity TV Show Host and Comedian Steve Harvey, Disney & MCU star Skai Jackson, Former President of Tesla Toby Corey, 'Inspiring Philosophy' Director Michael Jones, and many more. TEDxIVC may be expanding their Speaker Roster to include a few more speakers and performers. Renowned Venezuelan Latin-Jazz Saxophonist Robert Incelli is expected to be performing at TEDxIVC, connecting the audience to culturally-rich Venezuelan music straight from Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela to Orange County.

Each talk and performance is designed to share an idea, a story that may ultimately introduce the audience to a fresh perspective on life. TEDxIVC hopes that the talks shown at their "Modifying Human Perception" event will spread awareness by bringing particular issues into light, lifting up spirits, and inspiring millions across the country to build strong relationships with each other, working together towards improving their respective communities.

TEDxIVC is currently looking for partners and sponsors to help them as they prepare for their puissant spectacle of an event on March 6, 2020. If you're interested in sponsoring or partnering up with TEDxIVC, please reach out to TEDxIVC via info@tedxivc.org for more information, sponsorship packets, and how to financially support TEDxIVC. For press inquiries, you may contact the organizer directly at markprizmic1@gmail.com.

