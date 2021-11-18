Steve Little Joins Sales Transformation Group's Advisory Board

STG provides a "Learn-Tech" platform for the construction, trades, and building materials industries. Tweet this

"As an investor, client and someone who has witnessed first hand the growth of Sales Transformation Group, joining their advisory board was a natural fit. I am a firm believer in STG's mission and am excited to hit the ground running leveraging my experience as an industry veteran to further develop their strategic vision," said Steve Little.

"Steve is a well-respected visionary, a leader with a proven track record of success," said Adam House Sr., President of Sales Transformation Group. "We are in a rapidly growing and consolidating industry, Steve's knowledge will be instrumental in the execution of our strategy."

About Sales Transformation Group

The STG technology platform helps growth minded-construction owners and executives who are frustrated that they don't have a scalable sales system. We provide a proven sales process for growth-minded contractors who want to win the long game, build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently and has the ability to see the future and growth for the reasons they want

