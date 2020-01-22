Steve Mitchell To Lead Michigan Chamber Of Commerce Board Of Directors For 2020

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Mitchell, President of Mitchell Research & Communications, has been elected Chair of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2020.

As Board chair, Mitchell will lead the Chamber's Board that establishes Michigan Chamber policy and priorities on major economic issues that affect job creation and business success in Michigan. Mitchell will serve as Board chair for one year. With this volunteer leadership transition, outgoing Board Chair Arnaldo "Arny" Rodriguez, President & CEO of Technical Professional Services, Inc., in Wayland, will continue to serve on the Chamber's Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair, as well as serve as Chair of the Michigan Chamber Political Action Committee Board.

"We are delighted and honored to have Steve serve as Chair of the Michigan Chamber Board of Directors," said Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "For over 60 years, the Chamber has been a leading voice for business in Michigan and has benefited from our outstanding volunteer leaders."

"Steve embodies our tradition of visionary leaders and believes that good public policy, when done effectively, can assist in strengthening the economy," added Studley. "Steve is an outstanding volunteer leader who has served the Chamber well in a variety of capacities – as a member of the Chamber Foundation Board; the Chamber Board & Executive Committee; and the Chamber's Senior Advisory Committee."

"Steve's 35 years of principled leadership and results-driven enthusiasm have led him to a successful career as a nationally-recognized public opinion pollster and consultant," said Studley. "This experience, combined with his expertise in public affairs, advocacy and market research, will help guide us as we work to address business challenges on behalf of Chamber members and provide effective solutions for their success."

Mitchell has been president of Mitchell Research & Communications since he founded the firm in 1985. Throughout his career, Mitchell has been a pollster and election analyst for TV stations across the US and has been interviewed by media outlets in the United Kingdom, Japan and Brazil. In Michigan, Steve has polled for major media outlets, both print and broadcast, in Metro Detroit. Currently, he serves as Chair of the Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees.

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing nearly 5,800 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

