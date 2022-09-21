TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Ricke is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Executive in the Heavy Equipment Distribution industry and in acknowledgment of his work as President of Federal Contracts Corporation.

Steve Ricke

In his current role, Steve Ricke secures large equipment contracts through Caterpillar Inc., among other companies, for many federal agencies (Interior, Homeland Security, etc.) His professional specialty is equipment distribution. His company, Federal Contracts Corporation, employs twenty-five people, and 85 percent of the business comes through federal agencies. Federal Contracts Corporation was founded in 2003 and has built a reputation for delivering equipment that meets the demands of customers' fleet and maintenance departments.

Mr. Ricke has 40 years of heavy equipment and management experience with oil and gas exploration, heavy civil construction, and sales/marketing with major manufacturers.

Before embarking on his professional path, Mr. Ricke attended college. Among his professional memberships and affiliations, he is actively associated with the American Public Works Association (APWA), the Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP), and HubZone. He has been featured in various trade magazines such as AED Distributors.

He considers his greatest accomplishment being the father of two successful twin daughters, one of whom is the owner of a similar business operation dealing in equipment management.

Among his future goals is to ensure good succession and retirement planning.

For more information, visit www.federalcontractscorp.com.

